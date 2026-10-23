Man electrocuted in Booysens cable theft attempt

The utility linked the death to other dangerous cases this year.

A man was found dead inside a medium-voltage electrical chamber in Booysens Reserve on Thursday after an apparent cable theft attempt.

City Power isolated the infrastructure, which cut electricity to nine load centres. The utility said it later restored supply to all affected customers.

Man found dead inside Booysens electrical chamber

City Power staff responded at about 9.20am after residents reported an unresponsive man near Mentz Street.

They found the main access door forced open and the locks damaged.

The man lay inside with a cable-cutting tool, and investigators noted a severed neutral conductor and disturbed cables. Power returned in the afternoon once police cleared the scene.

“Electrical chambers, substations and underground cable networks carry dangerously high voltages, and contact with live equipment can cause severe burns, permanent injuries or instant death,” City Power stated.

“These recurring incidents demonstrate the severe risks associated with unlawful interference with electricity infrastructure,” the utility added.

Earlier incidents across Johannesburg

The utility linked the death to other dangerous cases this year. In September 2026, a suspected cable thief suffered severe burns in tunnels supplying Central Substation and was in critical condition in hospital.

On 26 February 2026, another suspect was electrocuted at Manufacta Substation in Roodepoort, which disrupted supply to several communities.

On 1 May 2026, a man was found trapped in a Fleurhof mini substation and was arrested.

“This latest fatality adds to a growing number of dangerous incidents involving individuals attempting to steal or vandalise electrical infrastructure,” City Power said.

“The incident highlights the life-threatening dangers of tampering with electrical infrastructure, as similar incidents continue to result in fatalities, serious injuries and widespread power disruptions across Johannesburg,” the utility warned.

How to report suspicious activity near substations

City Power urged residents to report open access points, people tampering with equipment, or anyone carrying cables or cutting tools.

Reports could be made to its Security Risk Management Control Room on 011 490 7900, 7911 or 7553, or via WhatsApp on 083 579 4497.

The utility also apologised to customers affected by the outage.

“Residents are urged to immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity near substations or other essential infrastructure,” City Power stressed.

“City Power strongly condemns the continued theft and vandalism of its infrastructure and warns that no cable or electrical equipment is worth a human life,” the utility concluded.