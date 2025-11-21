27-year-old man rapes five-year-old girl and attempts to rape another

Due to the emotional trauma caused by the ordeal, the victim of the rape was unable to testify in court.

The Hanover Regional Court has sentenced 27-year-old William Matheuws to life in prison plus ten years for the rape and attempted rape of two five-year-old girls.

The incident occurred on 12 August 2023 when the accused was with both girls, who were only five years old at the time.

According to National Prosecuting Unit (NPA) regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, a child from the neighbourhood alerted an elderly community member to check on what the accused was doing to the two minors.

“Upon arrival, the elderly person, who later became the complainant in the matter, found the children, and both recounted what had happened. The accused had raped one child and attempted to rape the other,” said Senokoatsane.

“Due to the emotional trauma caused by the ordeal, the victim of the rape was unable to testify in court.”

State prosecutor Siphiwo Hanise presented the testimony of the minor who experienced the attempted rape and witnessed the incident involving the other child.

Expert evidence from the medical doctor who examined the victim and compiled the J88 report, detailing all recorded injuries, further strengthened the state’s case and left no opportunity for the accused to evade justice.

A Victim Impact Statement, prepared by the court preparation officer, Sisanda Mdletyana, outlined the traumatic and long-lasting emotional scars left on the children, noting that such violence can severely disrupt a child’s development and may cause permanent psychological harm.

The prosecution argued that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to justify deviating from the minimum sentence. The court agreed with the state and sentenced Matheuws to life imprisonment plus ten years. His name was also ordered to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Pastor sentenced for rape

Last month, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 41-year-old pastor from Jesus Is the Answer Ministries in Mamelodi East for rape.

He raped a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted another 13-year-old girl, who were congregants at his church.

In November 2021, the 13-year-old girl attended church for choir practice.

“When she arrived early at the church, she found the pastor in the church premises, who then approached and instructed her to enter the church building with him,” said NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“After entering the building, the pastor began to question the 13-year-old about serving in church and promised to provide for her with anything she wanted. Thereafter, he began to touch her chest, breasts and buttocks. The victim pulled back, walked out of the church building, and joined other church members who also came for the choir practice.”

Girl promised marriage

On 9 April 2022, while the 12-year-old was alone at her residence in Mamelodi, the pastor arrived at her home, asked about her parents’ whereabouts, and requested to enter the house.

“After learning that the parents of the victim were not home, he entered the house, complimented the victim, and promised to marry her while touching her breast and buttocks. Thereafter, he pushed the victim on the sofa, undressed both of them and raped her before leaving,” said Mahanjana.

On 7 August 2022, the two girls asked the stepfather of the 12-year-old about the steps to take after being abused by a pastor.

“Later that day, at home, the man questioned the 12-year-old about what she and the 13-year-old had told him at church, and while being questioned, the child told the father what had happened, and both parents went to the police station and opened a case against the pastor,” said Mahanjana.

They then informed the mother of the 13-year-old girl about the incidents, and her daughter confirmed.

She then reported the matter to the police.

The pastor was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for the crimes.

