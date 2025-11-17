Mpumalanga man gets two life terms for stepdaughter’s attack and rape

In court, the man admitted that his conduct was unlawful, intentional and punishable, with no legal defence.

A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to two life terms for attacking and raping his stepdaughter on 22 November 2024.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Middleburg ordered 43-year-old Moses Simphiwe Mbuli to serve the sentences concurrently and that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

It further declared him unfit to possess a firearm and unsuitable to work with children.

Mbuli rapes, throttles and leaves stepdaughter unconscious

Mbuli was in a relationship with the 14-year-old girl’s mother and lived with them in Piet Retief, Gert Sibande district when he committed the crimes.

The teen had returned from school on the day and found her stepfather alone at home.

When she went to her room to change her clothes, Mbuli approached her and proposed sexual intercourse.

The court heard that after Sisekelo refused, he forcibly penetrated her, assaulted her further and throttled her.

Mbuli then fled the scene, leaving his stepdaughter unconscious. He was arrested following a police investigation and denied bail.

ALSO READ: Woman gets 23 years for killing stepdaughter with poisoned ice cream

‘Lust and temptation’

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Mbuli admitted in court that his conduct was unlawful, intentional and punishable, with no legal defence.

“He pleaded guilty under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, expressing remorse and stating that his actions were motivated by ‘lust and temptation’,” Nyuswa said.

She said state advocate Kedibone Mthimkhulu highlighted the prevalence of such offences. Mthimkhulu also noted that overwhelming evidence against Mbuli influenced his plea.

The advocate urged the court to impose appropriate sentences.

NPA welcomes sentence

The court found no substantial or compelling reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

It handed Mbuli a life sentence for each crime.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and reaffirms its commitment to confronting sexual violence and ensuring justice for victims, particularly the most vulnerable,” Nyuswa said.

“The NPA will continue to prosecute such crimes vigorously, upholding constitutional rights to dignity and privacy.”

NOW READ: Limpopo CPF member arrested for raping stepdaughter