Ramaphosa: Zuma maintains he’s still an ANC member so must go through our processes

Ramaphosa weighed in on Zuma's disciplinary hearing and addressed the inclusion of corruption-accused on his party's parliamentary list.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says if his predecessor Jacob Zuma insists on being an ANC member he should be subject to its disciplinary processes.

The ruling party on Thursday announced Zuma would appear before its Disciplinary Committee next Tuesday. He is currently suspended by the ANC while leading the MK party.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Nomzamo in the Western Cape on Saturday, Ramaphosa said Zuma had to appear before the committee if he insisted on being an ANC member.

“Jacob Zuma maintains that he is still a member of the ANC. As a member of the ANC, he has got to be dealt with through our disciplinary processes.

“He has been saying he will vote for another party, and that adds to the various violations of our constitution”.

‘Committee will handle Zuma’

Ramaphosa shared his confidence that the committee would be thorough and independent.

“We have got to be doing things through policy and deal with people like him through our processes. We implement policy to the letter, and that is what we are going to do.

“We will then see how the Disciplinary Committee, which acts independently, deals with the matter.”

Ramaphosa dismissed suggestions the hearing would distract the party from its election preparations, saying the committee was independent.

“The Disciplinary Committee operates according to its own processes. So we will see how far they will go with this.”

The MK party told The Citizen earlier this week that it would bring Zuma his own cutlery, drinking water and chair to the hearing.

Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party did not want to take any risks after several attempts on Zuma’s life.

“We do not want whatever is there. We do not trust those [ANC] people,” Ndhlela said.

Watch MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela speaking about Zuma’s disciplinary hearing:

[WATCH] MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says the former ANC

president will be available on Tuesday to face charges brought against

him by the ANC. Ndhlela says the party will take their campaign

message to the ANC headquarters.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/R3fz75eADS — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) May 2, 2024

‘Corrupt’ on ANC party list

He also addressed the inclusion of corruption-accused on his party’s parliamentary list, stressing renewal.

“The ANC is in the process of renewal. It is not a one-day event. We are on a path of renewal, so that should give everyone confidence.”