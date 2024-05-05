WATCH: If music be the food of votes… DJ Ramaphosa in the house

Ramaphosa has been in good spirits during the ANC’s campaign trail. Photo: Screengrab of video

“If music be the food of love play on.” While the elections may not be a scene from William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this did not stop African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa taking on the role as DJ to get votes for his party.

With less than a month before South Africans cast their ballots in the national and provincial elections on May 29, political parties have been crisscrossing the country in an attempt to woo voters.

The elections are expected to be the most hotly contested polls in the country since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa playing DJ

UYABUYA Vol. 2 (Produced by DJ Ramza)



Dropping 29 May 2024 at your local voting station. #VoteANC2024 #LetsDoMoreTogether

While Ramaphosa is in the hearts and minds of almost every South African as the president of the country based at the Union Buildings, Ramaphosa has taken it up a notch pulling all the stops to win over the younger generation and the youth.

DJ Ramza

During his campaign trail, Ramaphosa stopped over at Rands Lifestyle in Khayelitsha taking on a new day job.

The president made an attempt at being a DJ mixing a song called “Vote ANC” with ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula sharing Ramaphosa’s gig on X.

“UYABUYA Vol. 2 (Produced by DJ Ramza). Dropping 29 May 2024 at your local voting station”

Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, Athi Geleba also shared the video clip.

“The DJ Ramzin residency launches in CPT this weekend. DM for bookings.”

The DJ Ramzin residency launches in CPT this weekend. DM for bookings #VoteANC



— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) May 4, 2024

Fellow DJ Euphonik also came to the party.

“In this economy, everyone is a DJ. Those that haven’t started are still in denial.”

However, not everyone were thrilled with Ramaphosa’s DJ skills.

South Africans don't have any standards when it comes to politics. They want to vote for incompetent people like Julius Malema and Cyril ramaphosa who only want to become djs. This is why Zimbabweans and other nations will continue laughing at us, we are banana Republic
— American Boy🇺🇸 (@BogosiSedie1) May 5, 2024

ANC going to win

Ramaphosa has been in good spirits during the ANC’s campaign trail and expressed confidence that the governing was going to emerge victorious by getting more than 50% in the polls.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Cape Town’s Athlone stadium on Wednesday, Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC leader emphasized the governing party’s goal of achieving a decisive victory in the election, noting that the people are determined to ensure the party does not fall below the 50% mark.

“There are those who go around, various political parties who go around and are our opponents. They run around the country like little brakkies, running around and saying all manner of things saying nweh, nweh, nweh (sic).

The ANC president also took the opportunity to throw some jabs at the Democratic Alliance (DA), predicting that the ANC could take control of the Western Cape province.

