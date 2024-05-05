Elections

Home » News » South Africa » Elections

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

5 minute read

5 May 2024

04:51 pm

WATCH: If music be the food of votes… DJ Ramaphosa in the house

During his ANC campaign trail, Ramaphosa stopped over at Rands Lifestyle in Khayelitsha taking on a new day job.

If music be the food of votes...DJ Ramaphosa in the house

Ramaphosa has been in good spirits during the ANC’s campaign trail. Photo: Screengrab of video

“If music be the food of love play on.” While the elections may not be a scene from William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this did not stop African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa taking on the role as DJ to get votes for his party.

With less than a month before South Africans cast their ballots in the national and provincial elections on May 29, political parties have been crisscrossing the country in an attempt to woo voters.

The elections are expected to be the most hotly contested polls in the country since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa playing DJ

While Ramaphosa is in the hearts and minds of almost every South African as the president of the country based at the Union Buildings, Ramaphosa has taken it up a notch pulling all the stops to win over the younger generation and the youth.

DJ Ramza

During his campaign trail, Ramaphosa stopped over at Rands Lifestyle in Khayelitsha taking on a new day job.

The president made an attempt at being a DJ mixing a song called “Vote ANC” with ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula sharing Ramaphosa’s gig on X.

“UYABUYA Vol. 2 (Produced by DJ Ramza). Dropping 29 May 2024 at your local voting station”

Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, Athi Geleba also shared the video clip.

 “The DJ Ramzin residency launches in CPT this weekend. DM for bookings.”

Fellow DJ Euphonik also came to the party.

“In this economy, everyone is a DJ. Those that haven’t started are still in denial.”

However, not everyone were thrilled with Ramaphosa’s DJ skills.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa confident ANC will get over 50% in elections

ANC going to win

Ramaphosa has been in good spirits during the ANC’s campaign trail and expressed confidence that the governing was going to emerge victorious by getting more than 50% in the polls.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Cape Town’s Athlone stadium on Wednesday, Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC leader emphasized the governing party’s goal of achieving a decisive victory in the election, noting that the people are determined to ensure the party does not fall below the 50% mark.

“There are those who go around, various political parties who go around and are our opponents. They run around the country like little brakkies, running around and saying all manner of things saying nweh, nweh, nweh (sic).

The ANC president also took the opportunity to throw some jabs at the Democratic Alliance (DA), predicting that the ANC could take control of the Western Cape province.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mbeki insists he can’t be blamed for NPA’s failure to prosecute apartheid era crimes

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa dj music National and provincial elections

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki insists he can’t be blamed for NPA’s failure to prosecute apartheid era crimes
Elections Mbalula: Zuma ‘has written his own history outside of the ANC’
South Africa Steel in pillars sold for cash: Why the City of Joburg must take some of the blame for Usindiso fire [VIDEO]
Local News Unisa warns of a planned controlled implosion tomorrow
Crime Bring in the army! City Power wants military to help fight cable theft crisis

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES