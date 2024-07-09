Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case moved to high court

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 charges of corruption and one count of money laundering.

The corruption case involving former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been moved to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Mapisa-Nqakula briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

During proceedings, the state informed the presiding officer that a date has been arranged for pre-trial.

“A high court date in this matter has been secured for pre-trial purposes. The date has been arranged between the state, defence as well as the clerk of the high court,” the prosecutor told the court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s an insult’: Outrage at Mapisa-Nqakula giving ‘terrible prison conditions’ a skip

The defence was also served with the indictment by the state.

The case was, therefore, postponed to 16 October.

“In terms of section 75(1)(c) of the Criminal Procedure Act, the matter is therefore referred to the North Gauteng High Court, also known as Pretoria High Court, for summary trial. That will be on the 16th of October 2024. You are currently on bail and your bail is extended,” said magistrate VL Mahlangu.

In Mapisa-Nqakula’s last appearance, the state informed the court that it had decided not to add a second accused to the case.

The unidentified suspect was going to be charged with one count of money laundering, not corruption.

Watch proceedings below:

Mapisa-Nqakula charges

Mapisa-Nqakula, who is currently out on R50 000 bail, is facing 12 charges of corruption and one count of money laundering.

The former defence minister resigned from parliament shortly after her home was raided by law enforcement.

She stands accused of receiving more than R2 million in bribes from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

The former speaker allegedly received the bribes between December 2016 and July 2019.

WATCH: Parliament ‘not aware’ of request to cover Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal costs

Mapisa-Nqakula unsuccessfully attempted to block her arrest, with the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissing her interdict application on 2 April.

She then decided to hand herself to the police.

Her request for assistance with her legal bill for the corruption case was rejected by the Department of Defence.