WATCH: Parliament ‘not aware’ of request to cover Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal costs

Mapisa-Nqakula is currently out on R50,000 bail with conditions.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrives in the dock for her court appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 4 April 2024. Photo: Phill Magakoe/ AFP

Parliament secretary Xolile George says he is not aware of a request for parliament to cover the legal costs of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on her fraud and corruption case.

The former speaker is currently out on R50,000 bail with conditions.

On Sunday, the defence department rejected Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal representation in her corruption case.

No request

George said they have not received any request to cover the legal costs of Mapisa-Nqakula.

“We have not been made aware any requests that have been made. So, I’m not aware, I can hear the question, but Parliament is not sitting with any application that would have come from the former speaker.”

In April, the former speaker allegedly tried to get the South African Defence Force (SANDF) to pay her legal fees in her corruption case.

It is understood the Head of Legal Service in the South African National Defence Force Major General Eric Mnisi wrote a letter to the State Attorney’s office, without the knowledge of Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, stating that they were going to pay for the former speaker’s legal fees.

Court proceedings

Mapisa-Nqakula made her first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court last month after handing herself over to police at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane.

Her court appearance came a few days after the Pretoria High Court dismissed her application to block her arrest for alleged corruption.

The National Assembly speaker has been implicated in bribery allegations, involving more than R2.3 million, dating back to her time as defence minister – a matter first raised in parliament in 2021, by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Mapisa-Nqakula announced her resignation as speaker of Parliament in a letter to acting Speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli.

