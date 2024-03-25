‘Mapisa-Nqakula does not have a right not to be arrested’ – NPA

Mapisa-Nqakula is turning to the High Court in Pretoria to block her arrest on alleged corruption charges.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) has the High Court in Pretoria to strike National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to both interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her and compel the state to disclose the evidence against her from the roll.

The court is expected to hear an application by embattled Mapisa-Nqakula for an order interdicting the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) from arresting her.

Mapisa-Nqakula has been implicated in bribery allegations, involving more than R2.3 million, dating back to her time as defence minister – a matter first raised in parliament in 2021, by United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa.

Arrest

In papers filed just after midnight, ID deputy director Bheki Manyathi said Mapisa-Nqakula does not have a right not to be arrested.

“No such right exists in law. The case against [Mapisa-Nqakula] is strong,” News24 reports.

Manyathi said Mapisa-Nqakula and her lawyer Stephen May’s assertions that there was no case against her were “baseless and is meant just to create sensational misinformation”.

“It is also clear that May and [Mapisa-Nqakula] believe that we are relying only on the uncorroborated evidence of a single witness. That is simply incorrect,” adding that there was “ample independent evidence” that corroborated the account of the corruption whistleblower who has accused the speaker of taking bribes during her time as Defense Minister.

“The total amount in cash that was given to the applicant was R2 550 000. The R2 million referred to in count 6 was asked for by [Mapisa-Nqakula] but was not paid by the witness.”

ALSO READ: Mapisa-Nqakula launches urgent interdict in bid to halt her arrest

Charges

According to Manyathi, after Mapisa-Nqakula was told that a decision had been made to charge her with corruption, “she stated that she was aware of the investigation and that she would answer for herself in court.”

The speaker spent the weekend at home with family, friends and advisors expressing a concern that the NPA was out to humiliate her.

Manyathi again reiterates that the state will not oppose bail for Mapisa-Nqakula and stresses that her appearance in court does not threaten her right to liberty.

“However, it is still imperative that [Mapisa-Nqakula] be processed so that her matter is enrolled for trial. To mitigate any infringement on her alleged rights, we suggested that she be presented at a police station by her legal representative.”

Allegations

The speaker last week said she took special leave from her position as Parliamentary Speaker amid the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against her.

Last week, law enforcement authorities raided her Johannesburg home as part of ongoing investigations against her.

The accusations against the speaker were reportedly made in a sworn affidavit submitted to the Investigative Directorate by Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the owner of Umkhombe Marine.

The freight and logistics company allegedly scored R210 million in SANDF tenders in 2019, while the businesswoman was married to the military health services’ deputy surgeon-general, Noel Ndhlovu.

ALSO READ: Expert flags concerns over NPA’s evidence in Mapisa-Nqakula’s bribery allegations