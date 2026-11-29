Mashaba vowed to restore law and order.

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blamed years of underinvestment for water supply problems in the city during an emergency oversight visit to Johannesburg Water’s Brixton Reservoir on Sunday.

Accompanied by Deputy Mayor Thapelo Radebe, he went to assess the operational challenges affecting water supply across Johannesburg.

It was his first oversight visit since he was elected on Friday, and it took place while Level 2 water restrictions remained in force in parts of the city.

The visit forms part of his plan to restore basic service delivery to the city.

Mashaba names the cause of full reservoir and dry taps

According to Mashaba the main aim for his visit was to understand why Joburg has consistent water issues.

“We have a situation where the Vaal Dam is full but the taps are dry,” he said, promising to rectify the situation.

Mashaba noted that the reservoir was full while taps in some areas ran dry.

He said the city already understood why. “But we know what the problem is,” he stated.

He then pointed to a lack of funding for ageing systems. “It’s obviously lack of investment in water and sanitation infrastructure,” Mashaba explained.

Mayor vows to restore law and order

During the visit, Mashaba said damage to infrastructure showed why the city needed to crack down on crime.

He appealed to the media and residents to avoid being swayed by groups he accused of defending criminals.

“Please let us not be influenced by these so-called human rights lawyers and NGOs supporting criminality in our country,” he urged.

According to Mashaba, the city would work with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and prosecutors to keep offenders out.

He also promised to fight illegal miners, known as zama zamas, around the clock. “We’re not going to be sympathetic with people destroying our infrastructure because they’re zama zamas,” he declared.

City Power officials warned over illegal connections

Mashaba told City Power management to make sure none of its officials worked with crime syndicates.

He said the city needed money and would act against businesses that had connected illegally to the network. “And if you’ve got officials working with these crime syndicates, they must run before we come after them,” he warned.

He also told those with illegal connections to get proper ones from City Power by the next morning. “We are going to deal with it starting tomorrow,” Mashaba stated.

Inner city seen as major opportunity

The mayor explained that the electricity problems would be his next stop. “We can’t visit all of them,” Mashaba said.

He added that the size of the city limited how many sites he could inspect. “It’s impossible to even do it in a month,” he stated.

After the electricity visit, Mashaba said the inner city would be his next focus.

He recalled that his inner city rejuvenation policy took 18 months to pass in 2017 and 2018. “The inner city is a huge, huge, huge opportunity for us,” he said.

According to Mashaba, the policy allowed the city to take over hijacked, derelict and abandoned buildings.

Owners who could be found would get their properties back, while the city would expropriate buildings whose owners could not be traced and who owed it large sums.

Developers would then have to submit proposals on investment, jobs and housing. “As you develop housing units, 30 % of them must be for low income earners and our students,” he stated.