The exchange is the latest in an increasingly public battle between the DA and ActionSA

The political feud between Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba has taken a rugby-themed turn, with the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate sharing a satirical graphic portraying the ActionSA leader as the Springboks’ new coach amid escalating coalition tensions in Gauteng.

Zille posted the graphic on X to poke fun at Mashaba’s role in ongoing coalition negotiations following the local government elections.

Mashaba new Bok coach?

Styled to resemble a television news bulletin, the meme jokingly suggests that Mashaba’s electoral support was enough to secure him the top job in South African rugby.

The graphic takes the joke a step further by claiming that “Coach Mashaba” would only agree to a Test match against France if Les Bleus dropped star winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey in exchange for the Springboks leaving out flyhalf Manie Libbok.

‘Arrogant’

Sharing the post, Zille appeared to take a swipe at Mashaba’s demands in coalition talks.

“This sums it up well. I wonder who is ‘arrogant’,” Zille wrote.

She later doubled down on the joke, dismissing criticism that the meme could be mistaken for a genuine news report.

“Not RSA but DNA. You gotta love this. @sabc is actually putting out a statement to say that this is #FakeNews. Really? I am sure everyone believed it was true… Someone should explain a meme to them,” she said.

Coalition battles

The exchange is the latest chapter in an increasingly public battle between the DA and ActionSA over control of Gauteng’s key metros.

The Citizen previously reported that Mashaba had made a coalition conditional on Zille and Cilliers Brink stepping aside as the DA’s preferred mayoral candidates. In return, Mashaba reportedly offered to withdraw his own bid for the Johannesburg mayoralty.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis rejected the proposal, describing it as “difficult to swallow” and arguing that Zille enjoyed substantial backing among DA supporters.

Not RSA but DNA. You gotta love this. @SABC is actually putting out a statement to say that this is #FakeNews. Really? I am sure everyone believed it was true…..Someone should explain a meme to them. https://t.co/RQFU4dyQbQ — Helen Zille (@helenzille) November 24, 2026

Standoff

Meanwhile, ActionSA national chairperson Matthew George accused the DA of being prepared to sacrifice governing metros to protect Zille’s position.

The standoff has deepened perceptions of a strained relationship between Zille and Mashaba. Zille has previously denied any personal animosity, saying their differences stem from disputes during Mashaba’s tenure as Johannesburg mayor, including disagreements over coalition governance and the influence of EFF leader Julius Malema.

For now, however, the latest political scrum has less to do with city halls than rugby fields, with the Springboks finding themselves at the centre of Gauteng’s coalition battles.