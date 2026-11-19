Mashatile reported on Operation Prosper progress against gang violence and taxi disputes in Western Cape.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile reported on Operation Prosper progress against gang violence and taxi disputes in the Western Cape, while insisting that the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) protocol for former President Jacob Zuma’s India trip excluded contact with Ajay Gupta.

Mashatile provided an update on the progress, challenges and funding of Operation Prosper in the Western Cape while answering oral questions from members of parliament (MPs) on Thursday.

He also addressed questions about diplomatic protocols during former President Jacob Zuma’s visit to India and the subsequent review of international relations frameworks.

Zuma was pictured visiting a Hindu temple alongside corruption-accused Ajay Gupta.

The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach asked for the full details of the successes achieved under Operation Prosper.

The operation aims to restore stability in areas affected by gang-related violence.

Over 4 000 arrests between 1 April and 30 September

Mashatile said that between 1 April and 30 September 2026, the South African Police Service (Saps) reported over 4 000 arrests for various offences, including burglary, robbery and possession of dangerous weapons.

An additional 977 arrests were made for offences such as fraud, liquor-related crimes and contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009.

“However, as government, we are concerned about the escalating levels of violence and murders linked to disputes between taxi operators over routes and control of parts of taxi associations in the Western Cape. These disputes are putting the lives of commuters, residents, and taxi operators at risk,” Mashatile said.

He also called on all parties involved in these disputes to work with the police to restore peace and protect residents.

Breytenbach, however, questioned the effectiveness of the operation given the high murder rate in the Cape Flats and asked whether any gang leaders had been successfully prosecuted.

The deputy president said that while results are being achieved, the long-standing nature of gang violence requires more time and improved resource management rather than cancellation of the project.

ActionSA’s Dereleen James raised community concerns about a lack of visible army presence, intelligence-led results, and witness protection.

Interministerial committee developing a package of interventions

Mashatile said that an interministerial committee is developing a package of interventions to address these safety concerns.

“You have also raised the issue of people not feeling safe to report cases. We will ensure that those people are protected, so the issues that people have raised with me are being considered,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Zuma’s trip to India, ActionSA’s Lerato Ngobeni asked if Mashatile’s state duty for diplomats to assist all official visitors abroad extends to facilitating engagements by Zuma with fugitives such as Ajay Gupta.

The deputy president clarified that Dirco provides protocol and logistical support to all former presidents as established practice.

He emphasised that while diplomats must assist official visitors, this does not extend to facilitating contact with fugitives from justice.

Mashatile said the government remains committed to the rule of law and continues to facilitate cooperation between South African and Indian law enforcement regarding the Gupta family.

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip also raised concerns about the High Commissioner of South Africa in India, Prof. Anil Sooklal, and his presence at a prayer session alongside both Zuma and Gupta.

The deputy president reported that Sooklal’s report indicates that Zuma was a guest of Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj for a prayer for peace.

“The presence of Ajay Gupta is something that we can’t account for. We don’t know why he was also at that prayer, but the report we got is that President Zuma was the guest of the Swami,” he said.

Mashatile also noted that the incident highlights loopholes where diplomats might find themselves in proximity to unwanted individuals during official functions.

Loopholes

“It is easy, honourable deputy speaker, that you may visit a particular country for a particular purpose, and suddenly there are other people in the same function where you are,” he said.

“We are all human beings, and you know, sometimes it is difficult to avoid someone when they are already next to you, greeting you.”