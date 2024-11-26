Race to the finish: Time to trade the hustle for a little me-time

Various types of massages are designed to target different stress points in the body.

The final stretch of the year is here, and with it, the mad rush toward the finish line. It’s always a stressful time, so as we wrap up, taking a moment for some self-care should be at the top of everyone’s to-do list.

Given the constant demands and fast pace of Jozi life, finding a moment to breathe and recharge is not just a luxury; it’s essential. Human touch, massages, and spa treatments continue to play a growing and important role in shedding the nine-to-five sweats.

Stress is an inevitable part of our daily existence, but how we manage it can make all the difference. Nteboheng Phooko, manager of the Sandton Spa, said that spa treatments still serve as one of the most effective remedies for stress relief. She also noted that the benefits extend far beyond the immediate physical relaxation in situ.

How full-body massages target stress and tension

“A full-body massage can simply work wonders,” Phooko said. She added that various massages are designed to target different stress points in the body. Heat therapy, for instance, is particularly effective in relieving muscle inflammation, which often accompanies stress-induced tension.” Therapists are trained to guide clients in seeking appropriate treatments to match their state of being.

Assessing stress, however, isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Phooko shared that while it’s difficult to monitor stress levels directly without a stack of medical sensors, the physical manifestations of stress are often very evident in wound-up clients.

“We can feel muscular tension, which can be due to stress,” she said. Identifying tension through consultation and observation is a key indicator. We use this to determine the most suitable treatment for a client, she said.

The science behind massage therapy’s ability to reduce stress is its impact on the body’s physiological processes. Phooko explained that massage induces a “relaxation response,” when heart rate and breathing slow down. Blood pressure also decreases, and the production of stress hormones is reduced. “Massage is also good for pain relief; therapeutic effects go beyond the surface of the skin,” she said.

The long-term benefits of regular spa visits

The long-term benefits of regular spa visits are equally attractive. Phooko said regular spa treatments may enhance sleep quality, emotional well-being, and mental health. The calming environment of a spa, combined with treatments like massages and aromatherapy, helps lower cortisol levels in the body.

In addition, Phooko said that the emotional benefits of making self-care a priority aren’t just in the moment. It also stretches beyond the immediacy of time-out. “Spa treatments can be a form of self-love, a way to remind ourselves that we deserve care and attention,” she said. “Taking time for yourself can boost your mood and emotional health and the release of endorphins and serotonin during these treatments leads to feelings of happiness and contentment.”

Most spas have developed stress relief packages to check all the important boxes. “A stress relief package typically includes a full-body aromatherapy massage, Indian head massage, and foot massage,” she said. Aromatherapy utilises essential oils like lavender and chamomile, known for their calming properties. An Indian head massage, she noted, is effective in reducing tension in the head and neck, while foot reflexology enhances relaxation and improves overall circulation.

Atmosphere plays a role

The atmosphere of a spa also plays a critical role in the overall experience; it should provide a serene backdrop where clients can focus on their well-being without distractions. Phooko described it as a “calming and nurturing environment”. It must be ideal for fostering emotional and physical healing.

Technology is stepping in to enhance relaxation and stress relief, complementing the soothing power of human touch., said Phooko. “The integration of technology in spa treatments is becoming increasingly prevalent. Stress-tracking devices, smartwatches, and apps designed for mindfulness and meditation are among the tools that can complement traditional spa therapies,” she said. Yet, despite these advancements, the human touch remains irreplaceable and will always be the centre of therapy.

