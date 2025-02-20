Tips on how to have a good work-life balance

Burnout occurs when you focus all your energy on work for too long and don't give enough time to your health, family and friends.

Finding the balance between work and life is a tough exercise for many people but once that balance is found one can be happy and productive at work and also have time for self.

Writing for Forbes Magazine, celebrity wellness expert Robert Brace said the Covid pandemic gave a lot of employees time to reconsider what they wanted out of their work situations.

“This reflection led to what became known as the Great Resignation, where many people left their jobs for new opportunities,” he said.

This exit from jobs wasn’t for monetary reasons. Most left for what is described as Eudaimonia, which essentially means happiness.

“Simply put, many people left their jobs for the pursuit of happiness.”

Burnout

Employees get burnt out when they focus all their energy on work for a long time and do not give enough energy to their health, family and friends.

Burnout is usually an extreme form of work-related stress. It can also be due to other parts of your life, such as being a long-term carer.

Australian public health information service Healthdirect describes a good work-life balance as having harmony (most of the time) between the different aspects of your life.

Outside of work you will have time to spend on other things, such as caring for yourself and your family, and leisure activities.

If you can spend time on personal care, socialising, hobbies and relaxation, this can support your overall wellbeing.

Below are some steps on how one can find that work-life balance:

1. Prioritise

Try to spend some time thinking about what is important to you in life. Consider your passions and interests, and make time for the things that make you feel alive. How much time do you really spend on your priorities?

2. Time management

Do you ever wonder where the day went? Calendars, apps and to-do lists are all useful methods for keeping track of how you spend your time.

You could review a typical week and see if you can use your time better. You might be able to save time by shopping online more or working from home a couple of days a week to reduce your commute. You could see if some meetings or tasks can be done by phone/video or email instead of in person.

3. Finding the joy in your work

It’s important for a person to focus on building positive relationships with colleagues, tapping into your strengths and cultivating a positive mind-set despite being in an environment that you would like to move out of.

Some jobs can be tedious or stressful at times, but if you really hate your job or it’s making life impossible it might be time for a change.

Ask your employer about flexible work arrangements. See if you can move to a different team or retrain. You could set up a side hustle for a few hours a week to try out a new way of making a living.

4. Nurture relationships

Positive relationships and social support help build resilience and lead to more adaptive ways to cope with stress. Strong relationships take time to nurture and develop.

Prioritise quality time with your family, friends, neighbours and loved ones.

5. Have down time

Taking time to rest and recharge is vital to help you succeed in what is important to you. Schedule regular time off each week to relax, read a book, play sport, spend time in nature or just do nothing. Choose any activity you enjoy.

