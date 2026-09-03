‘Mastermind’ arrested in Emfuleni electricity theft and infrastructure syndicate

The suspect was arrested hours after she was released on bail in a separate case.

Gauteng police have arrested an eighth suspect accused of running an illegal electricity connection syndicate in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

According to Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, investigators moved quickly once the suspect walked free from custody.

“The Gauteng PKTT have arrested an eighth suspect believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal electricity connections and theft of critical infrastructure at the Emfuleni Local Municipality,” Mathe said.

The timing of the arrest stood out, coming almost immediately after the suspect’s release in a different case.

“The suspect was re-arrested shortly after being released on bail in an unrelated matter today,” Mathe said.

Suspect to face court on Monday

The woman is expected to appear in court next week to answer to several charges tied to the alleged scheme.

According to Mathe, the charges reflect the scale of the alleged criminal activity.

“She is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday, 7 September 2026, facing charges of theft, damage to and theft of critical infrastructure, and money laundering,” Mathe said.

Moreover, Mathe revealed that the police linked her arrest to a broader syndicate operating across the municipality.

“The arrest forms part of ongoing investigations into a syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal connection of electricity and related criminal activities in the Emfuleni Local Municipality,” Mathe said.

Police vow to track down remaining suspects

Authorities say the operation against the syndicate is ongoing, with more arrests anticipated.

Mathe confirmed that detectives are still working to trace other members of the network.

“Police investigations are continuing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend all those involved in the illegal electricity connection network,” Mathe said.

She gave no further details on the identities of the remaining suspects, but stressed that the investigation would proceed until the full network was accounted for.