‘I appointed Ramathuba as a politician, not a doctor,’ Mathabatha tells those calling for her head

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

It seems Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba will not be leaving her position anytime soon, despite calls from different organisations for premier Stan Mathabatha to get rid of her.

Ramathuba has been highly criticised following a viral video of her “explaining” to a foreign national patient why she should pay for the medical procedure she had just received at Bela-Bela Hospital.

The incident took place in August last year.

Mathabatha must fire Ramathuba

Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo reiterated its calls for Ramathuba to be removed from her position, claiming her utterances “caused damage to the health sector”.

The party called for Ramathuba to recuse herself as Limpopo health MEC ahead of the State of the Province Address (Sopa) delivered on Thursday.

“The EFF strongly condemns Ramathuba’s approach of shouting and disrespecting patients and workers. We have no confidence none whatsoever in Ramathuba, therefore we believe that she should be released from her duties so that the state of health could improve in the province,” said the party this week.

“If Ramathuba fails to recuse herself before Sopa, the EFF calls on the premier to redeem himself by just doing one good thing for the people of Limpopo by firing Ramathuba.”

While the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) reportedly said a caution and reprimand would be imposed on Ramathuba for “unprofessional behaviour”, the EFF said the sanction was “too soft”

‘Continue the good work’

But that may not happen anytime soon as Mathabatha believes Ramathuba is doing a good job in her position as the province’s health MEC.

Delivering his Sopa in Polokwane on Thursday afternoon, Mathabatha said the province performed “splendidly” in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic – all thanks to the health MEC.

“Continue with the good work,” said Mathabatha.

“I want to say to the people of Limpopo, when I appointed Ramathuba, I did not appoint her to come and practise as a doctor, I appointed her to be a politician and practise as a politician. Anyone who thinks differently, that’s their business.”