Life in jail is justice – Limpopo premier

Premier Mathabatha hails court verdict in the murder case of Mayor Moses Maluleke

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha has welcomed the sentencing of five men jailed for life for the murder of the Collins Chabane local municipality mayor Moses “Big Moss” Maluleke.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane handed down the sentence on Thursday.

Maluleke, who was 56, was shot dead at his home in Xikundu village while he was with his 18-year-old son, Ntokoto.

Significant moment in justice system

Mathabatha said: “This verdict marks a significant moment in our justice system, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served for the victims of violent crimes and their families.”

He added: “The loss of mayor Maluleke was not only a tragedy for his family, but also a profound loss for the community and the province, which he served with dedication and compassion.

“His untimely death is a stark reminder of the challenges we face in combating crime and violence in our society.”

Clear message that criminal acts would not be tolerated in Limpopo

Mathabatha said the conviction and sentencing to life imprisonment of Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe sent a clear message that criminal acts would not be tolerated in Limpopo.

“Maluleke stood for service, generosity and community development,” he said. “Let his legacy inspire us to work even harder towards creating a safer, more just Limpopo, where every citizen can live without fear.”

He said the Limpopo government would continue to support Maluleke’s family during this difficult time.

Sibasa community member Ndivuwo Magomela said: “We have been living in fear because our lives and those of our siblings, relatives and parents are not safe.

“Now we are breathing a sigh of relief because those that made our lives unbearable are serving life behind bars.”

