Mchunu defends crime stats, dares AfriForum to prove farm murders claims

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu refutes AfriForum’s claims that farm murders were downplayed, challenging the group to provide concrete evidence.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has challenged Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum to provide evidence that the third-quarter crime statistics downplayed the number of farm murders reported during the period.

The South African Police Service (Saps) released the third quarter crime statistics on Friday, 21 February, covering the period of 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024.

One farmer murdered in 3rd quarter – crime stats

The statistics reflected a decline in crime categories, however, certain crimes – such as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), malicious damage to property and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition – increased.

According to Saps, only one farmer was murdered in South Africa during that period.

At least 10 farm murders happened – AfriForum

AfriForum, however, disputed this and said at least 10 farm murders took place involving five farm owners, one farm manager, three employees and one security guard.

The lobby group said Mchunu’s “misleading” statement was a gross misrepresentation of the reality on the ground and an insult to the victims and their families.

“Attitudes like these are part of the problem; by trying to downplay the seriousness of farm attacks rather than addressing them with the urgency they deserve, the minister seems to be playing politics,” Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s chief spokesperson for community safety, said in a statement.

“Crime is not a political game – it is a national crisis that requires strong leadership, not denialism.”

AfriForum said the safety of farmers, farmworkers, and rural residents must be a priority for the government, in the same way that political killings, taxi violence and other organised crimes get prioritised.

Minister Mchunu responded to AfriForum’s statement, stating that the police appreciated and derived inspiration from comments made about the crime stats.

‘Put your case on the table’

“One of the decent things that any organisation worth its salt or any decent individuals would do is to put their case on the table so that everyone can appreciate your facts and thoughts, but most importantly, the basis of argument and dispute in this instance,” the minister said in a statement on Friday.

He added the stats about the rate of crime in South Africa are not for posturing, whether political or otherwise, or for any mileage as government.

Mchunu said the police take any mention of a dispute very seriously.

“We challenge AfriForum, as soon as they land back to South Africa, to provide us with the evidence of their mentioned incidents, which they claim are well documented,” the minister said.

He also urged the people of South Africa to stop making outdated preconceptions that murders on farms are equivalent to murders committed on white farmers.

“AfriForum’s dispute smirks of their feeling to take an ‘Orwellian’ approach to this subject, wherein there must always be a picture of high numbers of murders of white farmers, as was the practice in the past,” Mchunu said.

The minister reiterated that the statistics show one farmer, who happens to be white, was murdered.

“Anyone who disputes this is welcome to put facts on the table for the purpose of correct records,” he concluded.

