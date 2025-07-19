Digs at Mkhwanazi? Black generals must not trample on opportunity ANC gave them, says Mchunu

Mchunu also warned against a person acting as accuser, investigator, prosecutor and judge.

“On leave” police minister Senzo Mchunu has fired off what many see as a thinly-veiled attack at KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, suggesting officials should remember who put them there in the first place.

Mchunu was speaking at an ANC event on Friday where he told attendees that the party appointed black generals in the police and suggested they should be grateful to the ANC for their positions.

“The ANC appointed black generals so that we also have generals in the army and in the police. They should not trample on this opportunity they were given by the ANC,” Mchunu said.

“They got this opportunity through blood and sweat. There are those who deserved to wear those mantles and camouflage uniforms, but they are dead and they never got that opportunity. They died in the struggle.

“They [generals] must respect their positions in the manner that it was hoped that they would when we were fighting for liberation.”

The minister was placed on special leave last weekend after Mkhwanazi made several allegations about him and other top police officials, including accusations of political interference, corruption and collusion with criminal syndicates. President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations.

‘That will be the end of all of us’

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Mchunu also warned against a person acting as both accuser and judge.

“The day South Africa allows one person, whoever it is, to suspect someone and then investigate them, and then become a prosecutor, and then a judge, and issue a verdict all in one place. That would be the direct reversal of what the struggle for justice is about.

“That will be the end of all of us in the country,” he said.

Mchunu said the justice system allowed allegations to be made, but had a system in place to test the claims and for the accused to defend themselves.

“It is fair to wait for the commission to deliberate. I support what the president decided. It is fair and square.”

Mchunu ‘not immune’ from prosecution

Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on special leave has sparked fierce debate, with the MK party taking the matter to court and calling for the minister to be fired.

There are also concerns that while he is on leave, Mchunu’s influence in the police may impede the investigation.

Parliament’s legal advisor, advocate Andile Tetyana, said on Wednesday that Mchunu’s leave did not grant him immunity.

“Minister Mchunu is not clothed with legal immunity by virtue of him being on special leave. We know for a fact now that he will be a material witness in the work of the commission and should criminal misconduct be found on his part, he will be charged and prosecuted,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has defended his decision, saying punitive action against Mchunu would set a dangerous precedent.

“These allegations are serious. They are also untested.

“It is therefore necessary that we establish the facts through an independent, credible and thorough process so that we can ensure accountability and safeguard public confidence in the police service,” he said in Parliament this week.

