Six-year-old Limpopo boy shot in the head by stray bullet

19 July 2025

Preliminary findings suggest the child was struck by a stray bullet, but no witnesses in the area reported hearing a gunshot

A child was killed by a stray bullet but no one heard a sound

A Limpopo family are mourning the death of their six-year-old son, who was killed by a stray bullet while out playing with a friend.

According to police, he was playing at a neighbour’s shack on Friday morning while his mother sat nearby watching the children.

“Moments later, the young boy suddenly collapsed. Upon checking on him, they noticed that he was bleeding from the head. His mother quickly sought help from a nearby resident, who assisted in transporting the child to a local hospital,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“Medical personnel conducted an X-ray and discovered that a bullet was lodged in the boy’s head just above his left ear. 

“Arrangements were immediately made to transfer him to Polokwane for further medical care, but tragically, the child passed away before he could be transferred.”

A case of murder has been opened and investigations are underway.

Preliminary findings suggest the child was struck by a stray bullet, but no witnesses in the area reported hearing a gunshot at the time of the incident.

Call for help

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has called on the community to assist with the investigation.

“The death of a young child under such disturbing and mysterious circumstances is heartbreaking. We urge anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious on the day of the incident to please come forward,” said Hadebe.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Oliphant on 076 1728 719 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be shared via the MySAPS App and can be done anonymously.

