‘Ramaphosa was in agreement’: Khumalo on what Mchunu said about PKTT disbandment

Head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo stated it was 'naive' to think the PKTT's work could be done by regular detectives.

The level of specialisation in the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) did not justify any disbandment decision if solving high-profile murders was the priority, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard.

Head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo explained to the commission on Wednesday how the unit was formed and why regular units would be unsuitable for the objective.

Among the last pieces of evidence given on the day, Khumalo stated how President Cyril Ramaphosa was allegedly on board with dissolving the PKTT.

PKTT specialists

Khumalo was before the commission on day 24 of proceedings, as Advocate Adila Hassam led him through pages of evidence.

The general was responding to questions about the letter sent to disband the PKTT, when he outlined how officers were chosen for duty.

The letter stated that all vehicles and equipment must be redistributed to other police units, personnel must be reassigned and case dockets hand delivered to a location designated by the divisional commissioner for detectives and forensic services.

“These dockets will then be relocated to appropriate investigative units with the capacity to continue the investigations,” the directive read.

Khumalo explained the initial reasons for the establishment of the PKTT was because the regular units were unable to “effectively investigate” politically-motivated murders.

This extended to available resources and methodologies used by regular detectives, as opposed to a specialised task team.

The general stated that as officers achieved provincial and national competencies, their skills would become specialised and irreplaceable.

“With the task team, the difference is you draw expertise from different units to make a task team. So it will be naive to think what the task team can do, the unit can also do,” said Khumalo.

PKTT work praised by Cele

Hassam had earlier taken the general back to the establishment of the PKTT, which was done so under an interministerial committee (IMC).

Minutes from IMC meetings in March 2019 and March 2022 — a period under former police minister Bheki Cele — show satisfaction with the results and a commitment to continue regular reports to the IMC.

“The minister praised the task team and encouraged them to put more effort so that a message is sent that there are consequences for breaking the law,” said Khumalo, reading a section of the minutes.

The general explained that PKTT cases were rated by profile depending on the deceased, especially those of Musawenkosi Mchunu, Sindiso Magaqa and Sibusiso Sithole.

The PKTT was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Mchunu was shot dead in May 2018 at his home near Pietermaritzburg.

Mchunu had been a community-based ANC organiser who had been protesting against corruption in the Msunduzi municipality.

Sabelo Phewa was handed a life sentence in September for Sithole’s murder, while Sibusiso Ncengwa was sentenced to life for Magaqa’s murder in July.

Six suspects were arrested in connection with Mchunu’s murder, but the trial has not yet concluded.

Ramaphosa’s agreement

Shortly before concluding, Khumalo was asked to read aloud part of his statement pertaining to the last meeting he had with suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu about the PKTT.

“The minister seemed angry with me. At this point, the national commissioner and I were still proposing that the disbandment should not be implemented, but if it was going to be implemented, it should be a gradual disbandment,” read Khumalo.

“The minister would simply not listen to anyone. He criticised me for being in charge of the PKTT and Crime Intelligence and questioned why the national commissioner and I were so invested in keeping the PKTT.”

Khumalo then states that Mchunu was reminded that the president had established the PKTT.

“[The minister] said we should not mention the president and mentioned he was tired of hearing about the president. He said the president was in agreement that the PKTT be disbanded.”

“The minister said it took a political decision to establish the PKTT, therefore it will take a political decision to disband it.

“The minister said there will be no further meetings regarding this matter and any further engagements will be held with the national commissioner,” concluded Khumalo.

