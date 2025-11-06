Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s courtroom flex: The R2.5 million Rolex that stole the show

When Vusi 'Cat' Matlala stepped into court last week, all eyes locked onto the glint of white gold, blue sapphires, and pure bravado.

The courtroom transformed into a catwalk

When Vusimuzi Cat Matlala entered the courthouse for his bail hearing at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, attention shifted from his case to the gleaming wrist-piece under his cuff.

Forget the judge’s gavel, the real statement was his Rolex Submariner Date in white gold with blue sapphires, shimmering with defiant style amid scandal.

The luxury timepiece features an 18-carat white gold case and a dazzling sapphire-studded bezel. In South Africa, this gem of a watch commands around R2.58 million on the pre-owned market, while the simpler white-gold Submariner (without the jewels) already retails for roughly R893,600. Needless to say, Vusi’s wrist wasn’t just keeping time; it was telling the world he’s still ticking in luxury.

Evading the Rolex gang

Despite the heat surrounding his court appearance, Matlala somehow managed to sidestep what watch enthusiasts jokingly call the “Rolex gang”, the hawk-eyed collectors and dealers who track every luxury model that lands in South Africa.

With waiting lists stretching for months and exclusive pieces trickling in through private channels, the Submariner he flaunted is nearly impossible to find locally.

So how did Vusi score one?

Theories abound.

A quiet import, a high-end connection, or maybe just being at the right gala at the right time. Whatever the route, one thing’s certain: the man knows how to make an entrance.

While the courtroom echoed with legal jargon, that sapphire glow kept stealing glances and setting social media alight.

ALSO READ: ‘You have parents who are prepared to compromise you,’ Zandie tells Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo’s son

Why was he in court?

For those distracted by the wrist candy, here’s the less glamorous part: He is accused of orchestrating the failed assassination of his former girlfriend, actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane, in October 2023.

Facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, and money laundering.

The case revolves around reports of mismanagement and misleading financial disclosures, with investigators claiming millions went unaccounted for.

Still, in true “Cat” fashion, he walked in like he owned the building, calm, composed, and well-groomed

His lawyers shuffled documents, the media snapped away, and that Rolex sparkled like the star witness.

Guilty of style

While the judge will decide his legal fate, the fashion jury has already spoken. Matlala’s appearance was nothing short of couture courtroom chic, a masterclass in how to blend controversy with couture.

There’s irony in watching someone face potential downfall while their accessories rise to legend status. Maybe he overplayed it, perhaps he under-delivered in sincerity, but when it comes to presentation, Vusi “Cat” Matlala remains undefeated.

Tick-tock

Whether he walks free or not, one thing’s clear: Vusi Cat Matlala didn’t just show up to court; he showed out.

His R2.5 million Rolex Submariner wasn’t just a timepiece; it’s a talking piece.