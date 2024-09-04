Ndlozi slams ‘government of ntoni ntoni’ for ‘failing’ to tackle crime [VIDEO]

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed the government of national unity (GNU) for seeking media attention instead of tackling crime in the country.

Ndlozi was responding to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s briefing in Parliament on Tuesday about his department’s plans to address the threats posed by extortionists.

Mchunu said that extortion has become more prevalent and has now reached a point where all South African communities have become “angry, bitter, and agitated”.

Watch Mbuyiseni Ndlozi speak about crime in the country

‘PR stunt’

Ndlozi said that Mchunu is not addressing South Africans’ concerns about crime, criminals and extortion.

“What do the people of South Africa want to hear? They don’t want to know that you don’t know these criminals and you are saying the reports are not coming to the police stations. That is dishonest. You are the only people who don’t know these criminals that are extorting communities, even the police in South Africa are claiming ignorance.

“The reason the police are claiming ignorance is because the police are embedded, correctional services is embedded, Ndlozi said.

Strategy

Ndlozi questioned Mchunu’s strategy to deal with crime in the country.

“What is your strategies regarding these activities? You do not have, so why did you come here to Parliament to do? PR empty exercise. This government of national ntoni ntoni [what what] is not going to succeed if it obsessed with media.

“You’ve got to have a comprehensive concrete strategy that is based on the lived experience of our people to combat crime. You come here for a PR stunt, you don’t have a strategy yet, isikhathi siyaphela [time is running out]. What must be done? Go an implant counter intelligence capabilities. We know these gangs, our people will tell you,” Ndlozi said.

AI

Ndlozi told Mchunu police must use digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, “implant cops with crime and GPS so that you know where the cops are, who they are talking with and who are they are seeing at all material times.”

Extortion is a major threat impacting ordinary people and businesses. Most syndicates are operating in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, according to Mchunu. He said the Eastern Cape was the most affected.

