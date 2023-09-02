Measles outbreak: New cases crop up in three provinces – NICD

Latest NICD report on South Africa's measles outbreak shows a general decline but warns of new cases in specific regions.

As the measles outbreak continues across South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) released its latest report.

The report offers a breakdown by province and uncovers some unsettling trends.

Measles outbreak

While the NICD’s analysis indicates a general decrease in cases, pockets of resurgence in specific provinces show the outbreak is far from over.

The NICD has studied 6 695 serum samples, with 1 138 of these testing positive for measles.

Particularly noteworthy is that weeks 32 and 33 saw the emergence of 12 new cases spread across KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Gauteng.

Sporadic flare-ups

A localised uptick in the Elembe district of KwaZulu-Natal highlights that the disease remains active in certain localities.

According to the NICD, the outbreak can only be deemed terminated if no fresh cases are reported for two incubation periods, equivalent to 42 days.

To date, this has only been achieved in the Northern Cape, North West, and Free State.

Provincial cases

Limpopo leads the tally with 519 confirmed cases, followed by North West with 218 and Gauteng with 186.

Meanwhile, the Free State has shown a notable drop, recording only 33 confirmed cases, along with the Northern Cape at 7, and Western Cape at 18.

The NICD emphasises the need for increased vigilance in tracking sporadic cases.

While the report paints a picture of a general decline, the spikes in new cases reinforce the need for constant alertness.

The NICD said once again that vaccination is the most reliable safeguard, particularly given the low national coverage among the at-risk populace.