MEC Lebogang Maile mourns the passing of his son

From fellow politicians, media and ordinary South Africans have sent through their condolences to the Maile family.

Gauteng’s Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile is mourning the passing of his son. Picture: Getty Images

Gauteng’s Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile is mourning the passing of his son and well wishes have poured in.

“It with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of my son Pholosho Tau Mokubedi Maile who passed away on Saturday, 17 August 2024,” the politician shared.

“Pholosho’s untimely death has visited profound pain to our entire family and relatives. The details of the memorial service and funeral will be shared in due course.”

It’s still unclear as to how Pholosho lost his life.

“What a loss. Heartfelt condolences to you, the family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May your son Pholosho’s soul rest in peace,” said former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Former CEO at YFM Kanthan Pillay shared a message of comfort: “No parent should need to bury a child. Condolences and strength to you and yours.”

“My deepest condolences to you and your family. May the Almighty comfort you at this time,” said spokesperson for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Aiding drip

Earlier this month through his office Maile wrote to the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), Lesetja Kganyago, to request a rehabilitative intervention for Drip Group.

“We cannot sit back and watch The Drip Group (Pty) Ltd, a company founded in the township of Ivory Park by a young black man who had the odds stacked against him, be liquidated,” said Maile.

Drip is currently facing challenges of non-compliance with domestic tax laws.

In the letter to the governor, the MEC said he expressed unwavering respect and commitment to the rule of law.

According to the MEC, if the law is rehabilitative it makes allowance for small business owners.

“It makes allowance for business owners, particularly of SMMEs (Small, Medium and Micro enterprises), to understand the depths of tax laws and other laws, which most are not exposed to and as a result, place their complete faith in third parties who, unfortunately, can take advantage of this limited understanding.

“The company provides employment to hundreds of people, many of them from historically disadvantaged groups that include women and youth.

“As a government, we must do everything possible to provide the necessary support to The Drip Group and other SMMEs that are facing challenges, particularly when such challenges arise from failures of compliance with legislation, which is not the same thing as blatant and intentional criminality,” said Maile.

