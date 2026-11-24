Government said the engagement forms part of broader efforts to advance the National Strategic Plan.

The role of men in combating gender-based violence, strengthening families and fostering safer communities will take centre stage at an International Men’s Day Dialogue as government seeks to mobilise men as active partners in driving social change.

The International Men’s Day Dialogue will take place on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the University of South Africa (Unisa) Florida Campus in Gauteng.

International Men’s Day

Observed annually on 19 November, International Men’s Day recognises the positive contributions of men and boys to society while highlighting issues affecting their health, well-being and social development.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is hosting the event in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Social Development and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Theme

According to the department, the dialogue will provide an opportunity to reflect on challenges affecting men and boys while strengthening collective efforts to build safer, healthier and more inclusive communities.

Held under the theme, “The Future Is Everyone – Building Positive Men for Safer, Healthier and Inclusive Communities,” the engagement will bring together government representatives, community stakeholders and members of the public.

DSAC said discussions will focus on positive masculinity, men’s health and well-being, gender equality, and the role of men in addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Dialogue

The dialogue will also explore practical interventions and collaborative approaches to strengthen families, protect women and children, and promote social cohesion.

Government said the engagement forms part of broader efforts to advance the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF), which seeks to tackle violence through coordinated action and partnership across society.

Social development

Participants are expected to engage on ways to encourage greater involvement by men in building healthy families and safer communities while promoting equality, respect and shared responsibility.

The event is also intended to encourage constructive discussions on the contribution of men and boys to social development and community well-being.

Organisers say meaningful engagement remains critical to fostering positive male role models and supporting initiatives that contribute to safer, healthier and more inclusive communities.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9am at the Unisa Florida Campus in Gauteng.