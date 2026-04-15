Merc, Aston GTI and Jaguar seized in R43m restraint order against an international call centre scam syndicate

Members of the alleged international scam syndicate swindled international victims of more than R1 billion.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has secured a R43 million restraint order against an international call centre scam syndicate.

It follows the arrest on 27 January 2026 of a group of suspects linked to a global syndicate that allegedly operated bogus call centre agencies in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The twenty-three members of the alleged international scam syndicate swindled international victims of more than R1 billion.

Assets seized

In terms of the order, various assets registered in the names of the accused have been restrained, including multiple high-value immovable properties across Gauteng, some valued at over R3 million, as well as movable assets.

This includes a Mercedes-Benz A45S AMG, Aston Martin DB9, Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI, Toyota Fortuner, Jaguar E-Pace, Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and other vehicles.

Picture: NPA

Value

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the total estimated value of the restrained assets is approximately R43.9 million.

“Yesterday, 14 April 2024, the sheriffs of the court, representatives of the AFU, members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the appointed auctioneers visited the various addresses in Gauteng to execute the provisional restraint order.

“In accordance with the provisional restraint order, the auctioneers took possession of various motor vehicles to be kept in storage pending the finalisation of the criminal case and possible confiscation application,” Kganyago said.

Evidence

“According to the evidence, an international Israeli syndicate operated the call centres from which they enticed unsuspecting members of the public, in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States of America and various other countries abroad, to invest in non-existent products with promises of returns on their investments.

“The call centre agents employed by the syndicate would contact members of the public who reacted to false advertisements that were posted on the internet in what is commonly referred to as ‘clickbait’,” Kganyago said.

“Evidence shows that the call centre agents targeted vulnerable individuals, groomed them and knowingly misrepresented investment opportunities and returns.”

Picture: NPA

Court

Kganyago said the criminal case remains before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court and has been postponed to 4 June 2026 for further investigation.

They are facing charges for contravening the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FAIS Act).

Collaboration

“The AFU aims to ensure that benefits unlawfully derived from criminal acts are extracted and recovered in accordance with the objectives of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA),” said Kganyago

“The effective partnership and collaborative efforts between the DPCI, the NPA’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU), and AFU have resulted in the restraint of assets linked to this multibillion-rand cybercrime syndicate.”

Kganyago added that the outcome underscores the impact of coordinated action by government agencies working together in “the pursuit of justice”.