Metro cops commit to Movember for men’s health awareness

Every November men around world put down razors to raise awareness for Movember.

Every November, men around the world put down their razors to raise awareness for Movember.

It is an annual global charity month-long event in which participants grow moustaches to raise awareness and funds for critical men’s health issues, including promoting early screening (such as PSA blood tests), mental health and suicide prevention.

TMPD officers grow moustaches for Movember

On Monday, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Men for Change launched its TMPD Movember awareness campaign.

Some male officers have been invited to participate in a unique challenge, to shave their moustaches and beards today, allowing them to grow until 9 December to see who would be the Movember king of moustache and beard.

Brigadier Patrick Phoshoko, Major Tebogo Mojapelo, Sergeant Tshilidzi Alex Nevhudogwa and sergeants Neil Bekkies, Dudley Durwin Diedericks, Matlhatsi Jacob Tshehlo, Lebogang Siphuma, Glenroy Mndlovu, Tebogo John Setjie, Mogau Mahlakwane and Mashudu Mudau were announced as this year’s TMPD participants.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said at the end of the campaign, participants will regroup to determine who has grown the longest facial hair.

The officer with the longest facial hair will be crowned the 2026 Movember king of moustache and beard.

Raising awareness for men’s health

Men’s Foundation CEO and founder Garron Gsell has welcomed the TMPD Men for Change initiative and the officers who have stepped forward.

“Seeing men in uniform make space for conversations about men’s health sends a valuable message: looking after yourself and supporting your colleagues is part of being strong,” he said.

“A moustache gives us a reason to start a conversation that might otherwise never happen.

“The opportunity is to use that conversation to ask a colleague how he is really doing, encourage someone to prioritise his health, or speak openly about a struggle of your own,” Gsell said.