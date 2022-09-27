Metrorail services suspended due to Eskom debt

Faizel Patel

Metrorail train services in Gauteng is currently experiencing power outages due to outstanding Eskom delayed payment.

This has affected all its rail operations in Gauteng North, leaving thousands of commuters stranded by the suspension of services on Tuesday.

Affected lines

Metrorail said as a result of the power outages, train services in Mabopane, Saulsville, Pienaarspoort will not be operational until Prasa and Eskom management teams are able to resolve the matter.

“Metrorail management regrets and apologises for this unfortunate situation and commits to work on finding a long-term speedy solution in the best interest of commuters.”

“Commuters are therefore encouraged to make their own alternative transport arrangements. Management thanks all commuters from the affected lines for their patience and understanding,” it added.

Metrorail said it will announce in due course the return of the train services in the North.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, as the country battles chronic load shedding, Eskom has warned that if it does not receive delivery of diesel, it may have to ramp up load shedding to even higher stages.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park on Sunday said stage 3 load shedding would continue to be implemented at 12am to 4pm daily until Thursday.

Stage 4 load shedding, it said, would then be implemented daily during the evening peaks between 4pm and 12am

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said a further update will be published on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

No end to power cuts

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that load shedding is here to stay, adding that while there is no quick fix for the deliberate power cuts, “real progress is being made.”

Ramaphosa’s comments to ease the blow will not sit well with South Africans, as the country continues to suffer with chronic load shedding, with no indication when the blackouts would end.

