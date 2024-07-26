Kidnapped Mpumalanga pupil rescued, seven suspects denied bail

Parents urged to educate children about safety after a high school pupil in Kriel, Mpumalanga, was kidnapped from school.

Parents and the public have been advised to educate their children that they must not leave school with anyone unless specially arranged and informed by parents.

This comes after a minor at a high school in Kriel, Mpumalanga, was kidnapped from school on Monday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said on the day in question, four suspects, a female and three males, visited the high school.

Victim told her mother was sick

Upon arrival at the school, the female suspect entered while her accomplices remained in the car. She allegedly called a pupil and asked her to go and call the victim. The suspect allegedly told the pupil to tell the victim that her mother was sick.

“The victim came running, and they told her that they were sent to fetch her. The victim entered the vehicle, and they drove away,” Sekgotodi said.

The kidnapping suspects alleged that the victim’s mom owed them, and they started making calls demanding a R200,000 ransom.

The victim’s mother, who is a businesswoman, told her child’s alleged kidnappers that she didn’t have the demanded ransom money but only had R9 000.

Sekgotodi said the mother was given three bank accounts to deposit the money through cash sends, and after the money was deposited, the suspects withdrew the funds.

The matter was also reported to the police, and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation’s Middelburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation, South African Police Service (Saps) in Kriel, Nkangala District, East Rand High Way Patrol, K9 East Rand, Middelburg Highway Patrol, Graphite Security Company, and the Saps’ suicide and hostage negotiator responded.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted. The vehicle of the suspects was identified in the vicinity where they withdrew the money. The investigation led the team to Vorsloorus in Gauteng, where the four suspects were arrested,” Sekgotodi said.

Victim rescued unharmed, ransom recovered

The child was rescued unharmed, and the ransom money was recovered.

The team’s further investigation led them to Kriel, where three other suspects, a female and two men, were arrested and detained.

All seven suspects appeared before the Kriel Magistrates Court on Thursday where they were denied bail.

The matter was postponed to Monday, 29 July 2024, for legal aid and private lawyers’ appointments.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Gerber, appreciated the work done by the team and praised the team for swift action and reuniting the family.

The investigation continues.

‘Ensure safety at schools and restrict entry’

Gerber also requested assistance from all community members to join hands to fight the scourge of kidnapping incidents, which is on the rise in the province.

“The parents and the public are advised to sensitise their children that they must not leave with anybody unless specifically arranged and informed by the parents. Educators are requested to sensitise learners regarding the issue during assemblies and meetings. The department is requested to ensure safety at schools and restrict entry to school premises,” the general said.