ISIS releases video of deadly Moscow concert hall attack

Islamic State posted a 90-second selfie video clip showing the terror attack that left more than 130 people dead at a Moscow rock concert.

ISIS’ news agency Amaq released sickening a 90-second selfie video of the attack that is too graphic to share. Photos: Screengrabs from Telegram

A video apparently shot by gunmen who carried out the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall has been posted on social media accounts typically used by the jihadist group Islamic State (ISIS), according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The video, which lasts a minute and a half, shows several individuals with blurred faces and garbled voices, armed with assault rifles and knives.

They appear to be in the lobby of the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, northwest of the Russian capital.

A view shows the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on 22 March 2024. Photo: Stringer / AFP

Video of horrific Moscow concert hall attack posted on Telegram

The attackers fire several bursts of gunfire, numerous inert bodies are strewn about and a fire can be seen starting in the background.

The video appeared on a Telegram account considered, according to the SITE monitoring group, to belong to Amaq, the news arm of IS.

The attack, for which IS claimed responsibility on Friday evening, killed at least 133 people.

It was the deadliest attack claimed by the jihadist group on European soil.

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of the Russian embassy in Yerevan on Saturday, 23 March 2024, a day after a gun attack on the Crocus City Hall in Russia’s Krasnogorsk. Photo: Karen Minasyan / AFP

11 Arrested; Kiev denies involvement

According to the Kremlin, 11 people have been arrested. Among them are the four presumed perpetrators of the attack, who, according to Moscow, were heading for Ukraine.

Neither President Vladimir Putin nor the security services (FSB) have accused the jihadist group. Kiev has firmly denied any involvement.

The head of the state-run RT media outlet, Margarita Simonyan, posted two videos of interrogations of two handcuffed suspects. They both admitted to the attack but did not say who had organised it.

AFP was unable to confirm the veracity of the videos.

— By © Agence France-Presse

