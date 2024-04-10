News

MK party sacks Bonginkosi Khanyile as national coordinator of youth league

Khanyile publicly stated that there will be no elections if the MK party or Jacob Zuma were barred from contesting the 29 May polls.

Bonginkosi Khanyile. Picture: Gallo Images

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has fired Bonginkosi Education Khanyile as the  National Coordinator uMkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKYL).

MK party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane said Khanyile’s removal is effective from Wednesday.

“Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the M K Youth League, you will be notified of your redeployment in due cause. MK Party appreciates your role played thus far.”

Ngubane did not say why Khanyile was removed.

Inciting violence

Last month, Khanyile publicly stated that there would be no elections if former president Jacob Zuma or the MK party were barred from contesting the 29 May polls.

He said the state security agencies would do nothing to stop the party from halting the elections if Zuma’s face wasn’t on ballot papers.

Last week, the MK party confirmed it took action against Visvin Reddy, as the senior KZN leader appeared in court.

Reddy faces charges of contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he is alleged to have incited public violence.

His appearance followed a video clip circulated on social media, in which Reddy addressed a public gathering and allegedly made inciting comments.

Hours before his appearance, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told 702 that members who incite violence would be disciplined.

Zuma on ballot

However, Reddy has only been served with a warning.

“Any member that utters or makes any pronouncements of violence will be dealt with drastically and we’ll expel them,” Ndhlela said.

Meanwhile, the electoral court on Tuesday set aside the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to bar Zuma from running for parliament. This paves the way for the former president to contest a seat in the National Assembly.

The IEC previously upheld an objection to Zuma being included on the list because of his previous conviction and sentence for contempt of court.

