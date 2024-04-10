Freedom Under Law calls on Electoral Court to release reasons for Zuma judgment

The electoral court on Tuesday set aside the decision by the IEC bar to Zuma from running for parliament

Freedom Under Law (FUL) Court has called on the Electoral Court to release its full judgment to uphold former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

The electoral court on Tuesday set aside a decision by the IEC to bar Zuma from running for parliament, in a decisive turn of events that paves the way for the former president to contest a seat in the National Assembly.

The IEC previously upheld an objection to Zuma being included on the list because of his previous conviction and sentence for contempt of court.

This means Zuma will be on the ballot for the May 29 polls.

Order

While the Electoral Court released an order just after a day of an intense court between the IEC and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, it has yet to provide reasons for the order.

FUL said it noted the decision of the Electoral Court and it wants to know how the Electoral Court decided to pave the way for Zuma to be on the ballot.

“The former President had initially been disqualified based on an objection grounded in provisions of the Constitution which preclude anyone convicted of an office and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment from being a member of the National Assembly.

“The need for an urgent decision on this matter is understandable, considering that elections are imminent. However, the reasons for the decision are of importance, both for the eligibility of the candidate in question and as a general precedent,” FUL said.

Reasons

The NGO added that the rule of law requires that courts give fully motivated reasons for their decisions.

“It is therefore critical for the credibility of the decision and the faith citizens have in the broader electoral process that reasons for the decision are provided speedily. FUL therefore calls on the Electoral Court to issue its reasons for judgment urgently.”

Meanwhile, Zuma will be addressing supporters at the GNF Auditorium in East London on Saturday following the MK party’s victory in the courts.

