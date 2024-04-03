WATCH: Visvin Reddy disciplined by MK Party amid expulsion warnings

Reddy faces charges of contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act, where he is alleged to have incited public violence.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has confirmed that his party has taken action against Visvin Reddy, as the senior KZN leader appeared in court on Wednesday.

His appearance follows a video clip circulated on social media, in which Reddy addressed a public gathering and allegedly made inciting comments.

Hours before his appearance, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told 702 warned that members who incite violence would be disciplined, threatening expulsion.

However, Reddy has only been served with a warning.

“Any member that utters or makes any pronouncements of violence will be dealt with drastically and we’ll expel them. Visvin Reddy in the same way we’ve dealt with [MK youth leader] Bonginkosi [Khanyile] has also received a warning.”

The electoral code forbids threats against the IEC and states that political parties and candidates must speak out against threats of violence.

The matter before court

Reddy, a long-time Jacob Zuma supporter, responded to the ANC taking the MK party to court over its registration by warning civil war may break out if his party was not allowed to campaign and be on the ballot paper.

“Hear me very carefully, this country will be turned into a civil war the day MK is not allowed to campaign and to be on the ballot paper. No one will vote and no one in this country will vote.

“We are sending a loud and clear message that if these courts which are sometimes captured, if they stop MK, there will be anarchy in this country. There will be riots like you’ve never seen in this country. There’ll be no election. No South African will go the polls if MK is not on the ballot paper,” Reddy warned.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told The Citizen Reddy appeared in court on a summons, and the matter was transferred to the Durban Regional Court for the next appearance on 14 June 2024.

May 29 will be ‘the real Freedom Day’

Speaking outside the Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court, Reddy said May 29, and not 27 April, will be the real Freedom Day when he claimed the party takes a two-thirds majority in the national and provincial elections.

Watch Visvin Reddy speaking after his court appearance

Charged MK KZN senior member Visvin Reddy says 27 April is not the Freedom Day and May 29 will be real Freedom day in SA @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/Mj28HkcPxj — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) April 3, 2024

A tactic to stop the MK?

A local MK party leader claimed Reddy’s arrest was a tactic to prevent the MK party from contesting elections.

“We are here in support of comrade Visvin Reddy who has been falsely accused in the statement was made regarding inciting violence. We are here to say this is just a tactic to ensure the movement of change is stopped. We had to make sure justice is served.”

WATCH: MK party local leader outside Chatsworth Magistrate court says Visvin Reddy arrest are tactics to prevent MK party from contesting elections on May 29 @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/KFCXgk1tya — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) April 3, 2024

Ramaphosa warning

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Reddy’s threat of violence with a warning that any political party threatening violence ahead of or on the day of the national and provincial election on 29 May will face arrest.

“I just want to make it very clear to anyone who is threatening any form of unrest, they will be followed up and they will be arrested. Those are people who belong in jail. Those are people who are the enemies of our democracy,” Ramaphosa cautioned.

