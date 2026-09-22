JUST IN: Fannie Masemola ‘free to go’ as charges dropped, but will he go back to work?

South Africa's top cop was suspended after being accused of failing to provide oversight in the multi-million-rand health contract

“You are free to go”.

Those were the words of the magistrate in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 22 September, after charges against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender were formally withdrawn.

South Africa’s top cop was suspended after being accused of failing to provide oversight in the multi-million-rand health contract awarded to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Charges

Masemola faced four charges for violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The broader procurement was valued at about R360 million, while the contract at the centre of the court proceedings has been described as a R228 million deal.

Investigators found the procurement process to be irregular. At least R50 million was paid under the contract before Saps cancelled it in May 2025.

Return to work

Masemola’s possible return to work is on the cards, and a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa is also reportedly being considered at the moment.

Speaking to the media following his court appearance and the withdrawal of charges, Masemola said it was a painful five months.

Masemola has vowed he is ready to return to duty after prosecutors formally withdrew charges against him, describing the ordeal as “a very painful road” that tested his resilience and family.

“If the president calls me tomorrow, I’ll be at the office – energetic to go back,” Masemola said, signalling his determination to reclaim his post.

Heavy toll

He admitted the case had taken a heavy toll.

“It’s been tough, very painful. I don’t wish anyone to go through this same route. It affected me, my family, my relatives, and those who supported me.”

Masemola also used the moment to call for reform in the justice system.

“The legislature should really look at not conflating functions. Investigation should be separate from prosecution. Once you have the two functions in one functionary, you will have a problem.”

Accountability

On accountability, he was clear: “If foul play is found, the relevant authorities must deal with those people. But as long as investigation and prosecution are conflated, this will happen again in the future.”

He expressed gratitude to colleagues and supporters.

“I appreciate all the efforts, the support, and the society that stood by me. Their support kept me going all the way.”

Back to work?

Masemola’s lawyer, Morongoe Seleka, confirmed reinstatement discussions remain in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s hands.

“Matters between his employer and himself fall squarely within the purview of the president and the minister of police.”

Withdrawal

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago defended the withdrawal:

“There must be prima facie evidence that warrants a successful prosecution. That was not the case here. Checks and balances were followed, and the NDPP intervened.”

For now, Masemola waits on the presidency.

“It was a painful journey, but I’m ready to serve again,” he said.

Masemola’s prosecution was questioned during proceedings at the Madlanga commission.

Evidence presented to the commission suggested that Masemola was allegedly targeted by Idac as part of an effort to remove him from his position.