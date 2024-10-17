MK says Ramaphosa still has to answer for Phala Phala

The MK party grilled President Cyril Ramaphosa about the Phala Phala scandal, referencing his withdrawn application at the ConCourt.

MK Member of Parliament Des van Rooyen questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa about the Phala Phala scandal in Parliament. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament investigations into the Phala Phala debacle are over and he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

This after uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party Member of Parliament Des van Rooyen grilled the president about the matter in a National Assembly Plenary on Thursday.

Ramaphosa’s game farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, was burgled on 9 February 2020.

Alleged masterminds Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph, and her brother Ndilinasho David Joseph are currently in court, accused of stealing $580 000.

However, the incident revealed Ramaphosa had not reported the theft of his own money from the sale of his buffalo at the farm.

A Section 89 independent panel, appointed by Parliament concluded that not only is there prima facie evidence of “serious violations” of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the constitution, but it also suggested, in effect, that the president lied.

The finding amounted to a recommendation that Ramaphosa face a hearing in parliament that could lead to his removal if two-thirds of MPs vote against him.

Last week the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Ramaphosa or anyone else relating to the Phala Phala scandal.

MK says Ramaphosa hasn’t addressed Phala Phala scandal

The MK’s Van Rooyen noted that Ramaphosa had withdrawn his application after he failed to make his case in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to review the recommendations of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

The MP said the report stated that Ramaphosa has a case to answer “that has hitherto not been addressed by him”.

Van Rooyen asked if the president intends to deal with the questions raised by the findings and the recommendations of the report in light of his commitment to fight corruption.

Ramaphosa answered by reminding Parliament that in December 2022, the National Assembly resolved not to refer the report to an inquiry.

“In doing so, the National Assembly was exercising its powers and responsibilities as outlined in the Constitution and in its rules,” he said.

“As of today, investigations conducted by a wide range of independent law enforcement agencies have been finalised.

“The South African Revenue Service, the South African Reserve Bank, the Public Protector and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation have all conducted investigations into the matter.

“None of these bodies have found that there was any wrongdoing on my part.”

ALSO READ: Another postponement in Phala Phala case as state seeks interpreter for trial

President says he cooperated fully regarding Phal

Ramaphosa said, as per his obligation constitutionally and legally, he cooperated with each of these institutions.

“I answered their questions, provided them with information they required, and, where requested, made myself available for interviews.”

He said the ConCourt’s decision to dismiss his application for direct access to the court to review the panel’s report was “not a determination on the substance of my application”.

“It should be noted that the Constitutional Court will hear arguments on 26 November 2024 on whether or not this House, in resolving as it did on 13 December 2022, failed to fulfil its obligations under the Constitution.

“I have full faith that the Court will decide the issue before it in a comprehensive and final manner.”

Ramaphosa added that the government of national unity holds the fight against corruption as a priority target.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa tells Parliament he’s ‘giving consideration’ to Simelane’s removal [VIDEO]

MK says currency points to illigitimacy

In the MK’s follow-up question, disgraced judge and now MP John Hlophe said the heads of all the agencies that investigated Phala Phala were appointed by the president.

Yet they cleared him of wrongdoing despite the panel’s report.

Van Rooyen asked if, when the money that was stolen was in United States currency, the president would finally admit his transactions were illigitimate.

“You cannot conduct a business while serving as a president of this country, and also, was the person who cleared you at NPA vetted?” he asked.

Ramaphosa said the matter was dealt with by the National Assembly and their decision is now subject to litigation in the ConCourt.

“We should allow that process to unfold. It should be a matter dealt with by that court.”

As far as the “variety of other questions” Hlophe had asked, these had been answered by a number of institutions already.

ALSO READ: Alleged mastermind may apply for bail on ‘new facts’ as Phala Phala farm case postponed again