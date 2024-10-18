GNU parties to discuss Bela Bill at ‘Clearing House’ meeting

GNU members to discuss Bela Bill and stability in Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in September. Picture: GCIS.

With the recent signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, despite opposition from other political parties, President Cyril Ramaphosa established a Clearing House Mechanism strategy.

The first meeting of the government of national unity (GNU) Clearing House Mechanism took place on Wednesday, led by deputy president Paul Mashatile.

According to the presidency, the office of the deputy president will serve as the secretariat of the GNU Clearing House Mechanism.

“The meeting welcomed the draft Terms of Reference and agreed that these be finalised in the next meeting to be held in Parliament on Thursday, 24 October 2024,” it said.

Clearing House meeting next week

Furthermore, the next meeting is set to receive reports on:

“Preparations for South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 meeting to be hosted in the country next year;

Preparations for the National Dialogue;

Policy challenges such as the Bela Act. Specifically on the two clauses that the President has asked that they form part of the engagement with relevant parties,” said the deputy president’s office in a statement.

It said the meeting will also deal with challenges at the provincial and local government levels.

“It was appreciated that contradictions are inevitable in coalition governments and learning from countries that have such coalitions is the best mechanism to employ towards achieving the goals set out in the Statement of Intent.”

The presidency added that it’s also of importance to achieve the three strategic priorities of the GNU. Which are to:

Drive inclusive growth and job creation

Reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living

Build a capable, ethical, and developmental state

The virtual meeting was attended by various ministers from different political parties.

Minister Maropene Ramakgopa and

ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli from the African National Congress;

Minister Dean Mcpherson from the Democratic Alliance;

Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa from Inkatha Freedom Party;

Brett Herron from GOOD Party;

Apa Pooe from Pan Africanist Congress;

Corne Mulder from Freedom Front Plus;

Kenny Kunene from Patriotic Alliance;

Kabelo Gwamanda from Al Jama-Ah;

Makashule Gana from Rise Mzansi.

Criticism over the Bela Bill

Several political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) have been the biggest critics of the Bela Bill.

In a tweet, the DA said that it had constructed its lawyers to continue to prepare for court action on the process leading to the adoption of the Bela Bill.

It also said that Ramaphosa’s signing of the Bill went against “the spirit of the statement of intent that formed the foundation of the GNU.”

The language clause

DA leader John Steenhuisen hit out at the language clause.

“There could hardly be a more divisive issue in South Africa than the right to mother tongue instruction in schools where this right has been established for decades.

“Afrikaans medium schools constitute less than 5% of the country’s schools.

“Their existence in no way contributes to the crisis in education, and turning them into dual-medium or English-medium schools will not help improve the quality of education for South Africa’s learners,” he said.

Objecting to the language and admissions powers granted, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) stated that enforcing this Bill will create “needless uncertainty and disputes about clearly established rights.”

FF Plus chief spokesperson for Basic Education Wynand Boshoff said the bill undermined homeschooling and online learning.

“The fact that the bill makes no mention of electronic education systems whatsoever makes it outdated before it has been promulgated,” stated Boshoff.

