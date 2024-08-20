Another postponement in Phala Phala case as state seeks interpreter for trial

The defence requested copies of the case docket before the trial could move forward.

Imanuwela David (R) and Froliana Joseph appear at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The case involving three individuals linked to the infamous burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm is advancing toward trial.

Imanuwela David, the alleged mastermind behind the burglary, appeared in the Modimolle Regional Court on Tuesday with his co-accused, Froliana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho David Joseph.

Their criminal case was transferred in May from the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court to the regional court for trial.

The suspects are facing charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

David has also been charged with money laundering.

The charges stem from the theft of $580 000 at Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

Case postponed

The case has been adjourned until 7 October.

In Tuesday’s proceedings, the defence requested copies of the case docket before the trial could move forward.

Additionally, the hearing was postponed due to the absence of an Oshiwambo language interpreter.

Oshiwambo, spoken by the Ovambo people in parts of Namibia and southern Angola, is critical for ensuring proper communication in the case.

In November 2023, the Joseph siblings were granted bail, with the state opting not to oppose their release.

Froliana’s bail was set at R5 000, while her brother’s bail was set at R10 000.

However, David Joseph faced a different outcome in December, when Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan denied him bail.

The magistrate cited substantial concerns that David might tamper with evidence or obstruct the investigation if released.

David’s defence has indicated his intention to plead not guilty during the trial.

Phala Phala ‘cover-up’

This case gained widespread attention following allegations by former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser, who, in June 2022, filed a case of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa and Wally Rhoode, head of the Presidential Protection Services.

Fraser claimed that Rhoode and Ramaphosa’s advisor, Bejani Chauke, were involved in attempts to cover up the theft that occurred at the Phala Phala farm.

Among the serious allegations is the claim that Ramaphosa allegedly bribed the suspects involved in the theft of cash hidden in furniture on the property to keep quiet.

The crime was not reported to the police until August 2022, when a case of housebreaking and theft was officially registered.

The $580 000 in cash that was stolen was a payment from Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa for buffaloes.