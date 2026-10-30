Mkhwanazi gets backing for Hawks top job amid crime-fighting push

Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing.

Forum4SA has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, saying the anti-corruption unit needs independent, professional leadership committed to pursuing serious crime without fear or favour.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking concurrence for appointing Mkhwanazi as the national head of the Hawks.

Top cop

The memorandum will be presented at the earliest Cabinet sitting.

Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing, in which he alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

After his media briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission, which has led to the arrest of several law enforcement officials.

Integrity

Forum4SA leader Tebogo Mashilompane believes the Hawks’ leadership must be guided by integrity, independence, professionalism, and a firm commitment to investigating serious crimes without fear, favour, or political interference.

“We have seen Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi’s work and his public stance on matters relating to crime, corruption and accountability. His record and contributions have brought significant public attention to the urgent need to strengthen the fight against organised crime and corruption in South Africa.

“We emphasise that the fight against corruption must not be selective. Every individual implicated in criminal conduct must be subjected to the law, regardless of their political position, financial influence or status in society,” Mashilompane said.

Crime fighting

ActionSA has also backed Cachalia’s recommendation to appoint Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks, saying his appointment could mark a turning point in South Africa’s fight against organised crime and corruption.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James said Mkhwanazi’s 2025 revelations helped trigger investigations that led to the arrests, suspensions and dismissals of senior police officials, while arguing that stronger leadership and reforms are needed to restore public trust in law enforcement institutions.

After his July 2025 media briefing, calls emerged to extend Mkhwanazi’s mandate beyond KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to help the country fight organised crime.