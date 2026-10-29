Acting police minister wants Mkhwanazi appointed to new position

Cachalia has submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking Cabinet's concurrence for Mkhwanazi's appointment.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has initiated the process to appoint a national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

In accordance with section 17CA(1)-(3) of the Act, the appointment of the national head of the Hawks is made by the police minister, with the concurrence of Cabinet. The Act also requires reporting the appointment to parliament.

Cachalia has submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking Cabinet’s concurrence for the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the national head of the Hawks. The memorandum will be presented at the earliest opportunity during a Cabinet sitting.

“The DPCI plays a critical role in South Africa’s fight against organised crime, corruption, and other serious priority offences. This is a priority for the Police Reset Agenda. The appointment of a National Head is important in ensuring strong leadership, strategic direction and operational effectiveness in addressing these crimes,” said Cachalia.

Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi has been acting Hawks head since May 2025, following the retirement of Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.

Mkhwanazi honoured

Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing, in which he alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Following his media briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga commission, which has resulted in the arrest of several law enforcement officials.

In May 2026, the National Press Club honoured him with the 2025 Newsmaker of the Year award, at an event held at the CSIR International Convention Centre.

During his acceptance speech, Mkhwanazi said people should not think “all is well in our country”.

“It is precisely because all is not well that every one of us must recommit ourselves to making it well. I accept this award primarily on behalf of the men and women in blue. The members who still believe in the badge. The members who still believe that the Saps can and must become a trusted instrument of justice for the people of South Africa.

“There are many honest and committed police officers in this country. Men and women who refuse to surrender this organisation to corruption, criminal infiltration or institutional decay. This recognition belongs to them.”

He urged South Africans to defend the truth and place the country’s future above personal interests.

After his July 2025 media briefing, calls emerged to extend Mkhwanazi’s mandate beyond KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to help the country fight organised crime.

A year later, Cachalia briefed the country following a meeting of the minister of police, deputies and all community safety MECs (MINMEC). In that briefing, he said they unanimously endorsed the Police Reset Agenda, which will be implemented across all provinces in South Africa.

Among them is the National Organised Crime Strategy, which Mkhwanazi will lead.

According to Cachalia, the strategy introduces a far more integrated, intelligence-driven and multidisciplinary response to organised crime, illicit economies and violent criminal syndicates operating across provincial boundaries.