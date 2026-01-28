Mngwevu passing a ‘stark reminder of devastating impact of climate-related disasters,’ Salga

Mngwevu went missing after being swept away by floods in Mozambique last week.

The death of Ekurhuleni MMC of roads and transport Andile Mngwevu in Mozambican floods comes at a time of intense climate change, says the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

The 40 year old’s remains and those of three others were recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in, in Mozambique on Tuesday.

Climate change

Salga spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said they were saddened by the tragedy.

“The confirmed news of the recovery of the body of Andile Mngwevu and of those who had gone missing with him is yet another stark reminder of the devastating impact of climate-related disasters.

“This tragedy comes at a time when our country and parts of the Southern African Development Community region (Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe) have been experiencing intensifying climate-related disasters, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent and deadly,” Modiba said.

Deaths

Modiba added that the impact of climate change is devastating.

“In recent weeks alone, more than 40 people have lost their lives in Limpopo and Mpumalanga as heavy rains and flooding continued to devastate communities.

“Salga conveys its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of those who lost their lives due to the floods. We extend our heartfelt sympathies. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time,” Modiba said.”

SADC region

The Southern African Development Community is one of the world’s most vulnerable regions to climate change, largely due to its high dependence on climate-sensitive sectors like agriculture and water, according to Accord.

Despite contributing less than 1.3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the region faces disproportionate impacts.

Funeral

Meanwhile, the Mngwevu family has requested the public to keep them in prayer during this difficult and painful period.

“The family further respectfully requests privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved Andile and navigate this time of profound grief.”

They said details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

