SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods

The vehicle the MEC was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Chokwé, southern Mozambique.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality has confirmed that its MMC for Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, is missing after being swept away by floods in Mozambique.

According to the City, the vehicle Mngwevu was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Chokwé, southern Mozambique.

Delegation

It is understood that Mngwevu was part of an official delegation visiting Mozambique when severe flooding struck the area.

The City said the vehicle carrying him was caught in fast-moving water and was swept away by floodwaters.

Missing

Ekurhuleni said it remains unclear exactly where he went missing, but a search and rescue operation is underway.

“A South African Rescue Mission deployed to Mozambique has established contact with one of the five individuals who were travelling in the vehicle at the time it was swept away. ⁠The status and whereabouts of MMC Mngwevu and the other occupants remain unconfirmed at this stage.”

Search and rescue

The City said the South African mission is actively engaging local Mozambican authorities and emergency services in the affected area.

“The Office of the Executive Mayor, working with the national government, has facilitated support to MMC Mngwevu’s spouse, who arrived in Mozambique last night.

“National authorities are also exploring additional support mechanisms, including security and evacuation assistance, as further information becomes available,” the city said.

International cooperation

The City added that search and verification efforts are ongoing, and they remain in close contact with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and other relevant national structures.

“Further updates will be communicated through official city channels as soon as confirmed information is received.”

Privacy

The City has appealed for privacy during this difficult time.

“The City respectfully appeals to the public and the media to afford the Mngwevu family privacy and space, and to refrain from speculation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected as efforts continue to establish the full circumstances.”

Flooding

Large areas of north-eastern South Africa and neighbouring Mozambique have been inundated for several days with exceptionally heavy rainfall and ranging floods that have devastated the Kruger National Park and claimed several lives in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

On Saturday, South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said the damage to the Kruger National Park (KNP) had been “substantial and will require a lot of money to repair the reserve.

Aucamp said the Kruger National Park is already busy with a plan of how it’s going to approach the repairs.

