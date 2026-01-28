Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu ‘a servant of the people,’ says mayor

The remains of Mngwevu and three others were found in the vehicle in Mozambique on Tuesday.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Ald Xhakaza says Ekurhuleni MMC of roads and transport, Andile Mngwevu, was a committed public servant who dedicated his life to serving the people.

Recovery after floods

The 40-year-old politician went missing after being swept away by floods in Mozambique last week. He was part of an official delegation visiting Mozambique when severe flooding struck the area.

The vehicle he was travelling in was caught in fast-moving water and swept away.

After a week-long search-and-rescue operation, the joint efforts of South African Search and Rescue teams, in collaboration with the government of Mozambique, led to the recovery of those who had gone missing.

Shock

Xhakaza expressed “shock and great sadness” at the news of Mngwevu’s passing.

“Councillor Mngwevu was a committed public servant who dedicated his life to improving mobility, infrastructure development, and service delivery for the people he served. His passing is a profound loss to the city, the Council, and the broader community.

“He was a critical member of the mayoral committee who paid attention to detail and ensured that the community of Ekurhuleni’s interests were looked after,” said Xhakaza.

Condolences to families

Xhakaza conveyed the city’s condolences to the families of the three other people who were travelling with Mngwevu at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Xhakaza, together with the MMC of finance, visited the families of all the deceased to offer condolences and pay their last respects.

Memorial and funeral

Meanwhile, the Mngwevu family has requested the public to keep them in prayer during this difficult and painful period.

“The family further respectfully requests privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved Andile and navigate this time of profound grief.”

They said details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

