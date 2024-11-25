Monwabisi Beach tragedy: Man missing after attempt to save drowning girl

It is believed that the man got into difficulty before disappearing in the water after bringing the girl's body to the shore.

The search continues for a 34-year-old man who was caught by a rip current at Monwabisi Beach near Cape Town.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the man was swept away while attempting to rescue a 12-year-old girl who was drowning in False Bay on Sunday.

Girl unresponsive

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that upon arrival at the scene, they found the girl unresponsive.

“The man and the girl that he had tried rescue are not related. The girl was transported to hospital, reportedly by private transport, but she was sadly declared deceased on arrival at hospital, she had succumbed to fatal drowning.”

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man. Police WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services), assisted by an EMS Metro Rescue drone Search and Rescue unit, are continuing in an ongoing search,” Lambinon said.

Lambinon expressed condolences to the family and friends of the child.

“Police have opened an Inquest docket. Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”

Lambinon said the search continues.

Body of teen recovered

Meanwhile, NSRI Richards Bay recovered the body of a teenager who had gone missing while swimming at Bay Hall.

Lambinon said that upon arrival at the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers joined Umhlatuze lifeguards in conducting a free dive search for the teen.

“Police diver’s scuba dived on the search area where Police divers located and recovered the body of the teenager. The body of the teenager has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

“Police have opened an Inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased teenager,” Lambinon said.

