Body of missing 20-year-old South African man found off Greek coast

Benjamin Bezuidenhout went missing after he apparently free-dived into the sea north of Sami, in the vicinity of the island of Kefalonia.

A South African mother has been left heartbroken after the body of her 20-year-old son who had gone diving off the coast of Greece was found on Friday in a tragic incident that gripped the community of Knysna.

It is understood Benjamin Bezuidenhout who went missing on Thursday, apparently free-dived into the sea north of Sami, in the vicinity of the island of Kefalonia.

Body found

When the former Knysna High School pupil didn’t return, alarm bells sounded, and a full-scale search began, The Greek City Times reported.

“The Hellenic Coast Guard, private vessels, a diver, and a Hellenic Air Force helicopter participated in the search. Sadly, the young man’s body was found near the area where he was last seen swimming.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. However, it’s believed he may have been caught in a strong current and potentially struck a rock,” the paper reported.

Devastated

Bezuidenhout’s mother Marisha is devastated by her sons death

“It is with great sadness and a broken heart that I confirm that my son’s body was found where the boat was anchored. I want to thank each and every person for the messages, shares, connections, offer to help,” she said in a social media post.

Knysna High School has conveyed its condolences to Bezuidenhout’s family.

“It is with Lithuania that we learn of the passing of Benjamin Bezuidenhout (matric 2022). Our deepest sympathy to his parents and family,” the school said on Facebook.

John Matambu

In March, skipper John Matambu and another man went missing in the vicinity of Dobela in Mozambique.

The charter fishing ski boat they were on was found wrecked and burnt out on the Mozambique coastline.

A man was taken into police custody surrounding the matter, but charges were provisionally withdrawn in a packed Manguzi Magistrate’s Court in May.

