More than 20 trainee traffic wardens injured after vehicle ploughs into them

The vehicle ploughed into the group of trainee traffic wardens at a Gauteng military base while they were participating in a drill session

File photo: The Crime Prevention Wardens will be declared peace officers and get the same legal status as traffic officers under the Criminal Procedure Act. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

At least 23 trainee traffic wardens were injured after a vehicle ploughed into them at a military base in Gauteng.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the Gauteng Traffic Warden Training Programme members were injured during a training drill session on Friday at the Dunnottar Military Base.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the injured trainees were taken to several hospitals around Dunnottar Military Base.

Injuries

“A total of fourteen members with minor injuries have been discharged, and nine members remain in hospital for further medical attention.

“The person who caused the incident was taken into custody and is under medical supervision, and a case was opened with the South African Police Service (Saps),” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and the Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi were visiting the scene of the incident. They have received full briefing by the relevant authorities and medical personnel who attended to the injured members.

“The two principals are also interacting with the members who have been affected by this incident at the military base this morning. Social workers, psychologists, and chaplains have been dispatched to families of the injured and hospitalised members to provide support.”

Dlamini added that an investigation was under way to determine what caused the accident.

Soldiers killed

The accident comes a few weeks after four members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they allegedly made a fire to keep themselves warm during freezing weather in North West.

The four SANDF soldiers had been deployed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft in Orkney, near the disused Harry Oppenheimer Stadium, on Friday.

It is a hotspot for illegal mining.

Saps has initiated an inquest into the deaths of four members.

