Military veterans need more support

The men and women who served in the military have made immense sacrifices to protect our country and it is essential that we support them in return.

Dear Minister Motshekga, I am writing to extend to you a heartfelt welcome to your new role as the minister of defence and military veterans.

Your recent acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by military veterans, some of whom paid the ultimate price in service to our nation, is truly commendable.

As you assume this crucial role, I wish to emphasise the profound significance of listening to the needs and concerns of the veterans community.

ALSO READ: R34.2 billion of defence and military budget to go to salaries

The men and women who served in the military have made immense sacrifices to protect our country and it is essential that we support them in return.

I would like to extend an invitation to you to engage directly with the veterans community.

It is crucial for you to hear first-hand from the veterans about the challenges they face and how the department of military veterans has fallen short in meeting their needs over the years.

The veterans who have served our country deserve unwavering support and respect. However, many of them have struggled to receive the assistance and care they require upon returning to civilian life.

It is essential that we address these issues and work towards ensuring that our veterans are properly cared for and appreciated.

I believe that by engaging directly with the veterans community, you will gain valuable insights into the realities they face and the improvements that are urgently needed in the department of military veterans.

Your willingness to learn from their experiences will help in shaping policies and initiatives that better serve them. I would like to stress the importance of transparency and accountability in ensuring that the needs of military veterans are met effectively.

Transparency in how resources are allocated and utilised within the department is crucial for building trust with the veterans community and the public at large.

By being transparent about the challenges faced by the veterans and the shortcomings of the current support systems, we can work together to address these issues in a meaningful way.

ALSO READ: Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case moved to high court

Accountability ensures that there are mechanisms in place to track progress, address concerns and hold responsible parties answerable for their actions.

It is essential that we create a culture of openness and accountability within the department to ensure that the resources and services intended for our veterans are utilised efficiently and effectively.

By fostering transparency and accountability, we can build a stronger foundation for meeting the needs of our military veterans and providing them with the support they deserve.

By creating channels through which veterans can voice their concerns, share their experiences and provide feedback on the services and support they receive, we can ensure that their needs are heard and addressed appropriately.

Open communication allows for a dialogue that can lead to improved policies, programmes, and initiatives. Furthermore, by actively engaging with the veterans community through regular meetings, forums and consultations, you can gain valuable insights into their experiences and aspirations.

This will help you make informed decisions and implement solutions that have a real and positive impact on their lives.

Your commitment to listening to and engaging with veterans will be crucial in ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met effectively.

ALSO READ: Changing of SANDF’s leadership slated by experts

Understanding their needs and concerns enables us to develop policies and programmes that meet those needs.

It is crucial to learn from the shortcomings of your predecessors, particularly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Thandi Modise.

Their failure to effectively address the needs of military veterans serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in the department.

It is essential that you actively engage with military veterans, listen to their struggles and work towards implementing tangible solutions that will improve their lives.

Merely convening meetings or creating strategies without meaningful implementation will not suffice.

Strive to build trust and rapport with our military veterans.

Your actions and decisions have the power to make a real difference in the lives of those who have served our country with courage and dedication.

I look forward to the positive changes that I believe you will bring to the department and the veterans community as a whole.

• Tyamzashe is a concerned military veteran