Morero backs taxi industry to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of police in GBVF fight

Mayor Dada Morero says the city 'will not turn a blind eye' in Johannesburg's fight to ensure the safety of women.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has called on the city’s most-used form of transport to become the protectors of its women.

Morero was in Soweto on Sunday, where he delivered his mayoral lecture to a crowd at the Soweto Theatre.

The gathering held a candlelit moment of silence for the latest victims of femicide, before the mayor added his voice to the nationwide chorus demanding an end to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

While much of the speech was dedicated to service delivery matters, Morero stressed that all city projects and initiatives came with a public safety facet.

“This is done to promote enhanced visibility, safety, and improve the quality of life in communities across Johannesburg. For us, building infrastructure alone is not enough,” said the mayor.

‘The whole world is in danger’

Morero said that the violence perpetuated against women should never be normalised and was a stain on society’s consciousness.

“A woman holds many heavy burdens, daily hardships, and courageous sacrifices often carried through life.

“Already this symbolises her strength. Now we think we can test her strength by killing her.

“It is for this reason we must always protect our women. If they feel unsafe, the whole world is in danger,” the mayor mused.

Noting that women were frequently preyed on in public spaces, Morero cited the role the industry responsible for getting women around the city should play.

“Recently I had an engagement with the taxi associations. Collectively we are saddened by what is going on. As a result, we have agreed to join forces, partner and fight gender-based violence head-on.

“We will become the eyes and ears of the police and our communities. We will not turn a blind eye. We will go into dark spaces and make them safe for our women to walk, run, live and play.

“Every woman must feel safe to walk in the streets of Johannesburg because Johannesburg is our first love and we love our mothers, women and children,” said Morero.

‘Taxi ranks must be turned into safe zones’

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) earlier said the nation must intensify its efforts to protect vulnerable members of society.

“We join the growing call for law enforcement agencies to strengthen their efforts to prevent these crimes, investigate them thoroughly and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law,” Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe said.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy recently called on the “social institution” that is the taxi industry to use its vast network for good.

“Taxi ranks, routes and vehicles are daily points of contact with women, children, learners, workers, traders and vulnerable persons.

“This gives the industry both reach and responsibility in the national effort to end GBVF.

Creecy applauded Santaco’s safety and training initiatives led by the association’s women’s branch, saying these could lay the foundation for a concerted effort to protect women.

“Training is only the first gear. We need active enforcement and zero tolerance for abuse at every rank and on every route.

“Our roads and taxi ranks must be turned into safe zones. Drivers, operators, and marshals must be the first line of defence. If you see harassment, you must speak up,” Creecy stated.