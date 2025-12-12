Morning Fix: BMA intercepts suspected human trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport | Road safety is more than Dayglo bibs

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 12 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the Border Management Authority (BMA) disrupting a suspected human trafficking operation. They intercepted fourteen Ethiopians and sixteen Bangladeshis at OR Tambo International Airport in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, on Thursday, 11 December, fourteen Ethiopian nationals, comprising five men and nine women, were intercepted upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

Caiphus Nyoka killers to spend Christmas in jail as state seeks life terms

The convicted men, 64-year-old former Sergeant Abraham Hercules Engelbrecht and 62-year-old ex-Sergeant Pieter Stander, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. Picture: NPA.

Two former apartheid-era police officers convicted of the 1987 murder of anti-apartheid activist Caiphus Nyoka will spend Christmas behind bars. The State seeks life imprisonment for the men.

The convicted men, 64-year-old former Sergeant Abraham Hercules Engelbrecht and 62-year-old ex-Sergeant Pieter Stander, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Road safety is more than Dayglo bibs

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: Department of transport

While it surely is the season to be jolly, it’s not only the shop assistants who will be rushed off their feet this December and January. Besides them, cops, emergency services personnel, doctors and nurses – and undertakers – will all be putting in long hours to deal with the consequences of reckless behaviour on our roads.

‘She just wanted to be heard’: A mother’s heartbreaking loss

Picture: Supplied

Hettie Barnard’s 30-year-old daughter Monique, both pictured, finally succeeded in committing suicide on 19 November – after 10 years of attempts.

She was a sensitive, kind soul who felt so alienated by the toxic environment on social media that she deleted all her accounts.

Rassie Erasmus to become the Springboks’ longest serving coach

CARDIFF, WALES – NOVEMBER 28: South Africa head coach, Rassie Erasmus during the South African national men’s rugby team captain’s run at Cardiff Met University on November 28, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Everett/Gallo Images)

Springbok messiah Rassie Erasmus has signed a four-year contract extension. This will see him continue to coach the national team through to the 2031 World Cup in the USA.

By the end of that year Erasmus will have led the Boks over an incredible 14 years. He will have led as either head coach or director of rugby, which will be the longest ever reign over the national team.

