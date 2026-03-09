Morning fix: Motsepe’s move to politics could shield Ramaphosa from future Phala Phala probes | Taps run dry at OR Tambo International Airport

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

In today’s morning fix we start off with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe publicly denying he is campaigning for the ANC presidency. He called the rumours “false and unfounded”.

The ANC has been in the spotlight after intense lobbying by some in the party in favour of Motsepe running for the party presidency. This would be at the 2027 elective conference.

CONTINUE READING: Motsepe’s move to politics could shield Ramaphosa from future Phala Phala probes

Taps run dry at OR Tambo International Airport

OR Tambo International Airport delays allegedly triggered by a single sick call. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Taps ran dry for about five hours at OR Tambo International Airport this weekend. This was due to what the airport called “ongoing maintenance work” on its social media pages.

The water outage occurred across both domestic and international terminals between 6am and 11am on Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: Taps run dry at OR Tambo International Airport

Middle East War latest: What you need to know

This US Navy handout photo released by US Central Command public affairs on March 8, 2025 shows Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) firing a Tomahawk land attack missile, while underway, in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 5, 2026. The US-Israeli bombing campaign unleashed on February 28 has provoked Iranian retaliation against US allies across the region, with President Donald Trump saying on March 6 that only “unconditional” Iranian surrender would end the war. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / US NAVY PHOTO VIA US CENTRAL COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

US President Donald Trump told news website The Times of Israel that ending the war would be a “mutual” decision taken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Washington will have the final say.

CONTINUE READING: Middle East War latest: What you need to know

Fires ravage Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele settlements, leaving hundreds homeless

Picture for illustration. Picture: iStock

At least 160 informal structures were destroyed by separate fires in the Western Cape, leaving hundreds of people affected.

The devastating fires occurred at the Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele informal settlements on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

CONTINUE READING: Fires ravage Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele settlements, leaving hundreds homeless

Rassie says no one out of Bok picture, Malherbe persuaded to play on after injury struggles

Frans Malherbe could soon be back in the Bok team after a year of injury struggles. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus insisted that the door isn’t yet closed to any players. In addition, he added that many are still in the selection mix. This is despite being left out of the first Bok alignment camp of the season. The camp took place in Cape Town last week.

A number of Bok veterans were left out of the camp, including hooker Bongi Mbonambi, props Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane, and fullback Willie le Roux. Additionally, a player like Japan based Faf de Klerk, who is reportedly set to sign for the Cheetahs, hasn’t been in the mix for a while.

CONTINUE READING: Rassie says no one out of Bok picture, Malherbe persuaded to play on after injury struggles