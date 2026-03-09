Morning fix: Motsepe’s move to politics could shield Ramaphosa from future Phala Phala probes | Taps run dry at OR Tambo International Airport

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day
In today’s morning fix we start off with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe publicly denying he is campaigning for the ANC presidency. He called the rumours “false and unfounded”.
The ANC has been in the spotlight after intense lobbying by some in the party in favour of Motsepe running for the party presidency. This would be at the 2027 elective conference.
Taps run dry at OR Tambo International Airport
Taps ran dry for about five hours at OR Tambo International Airport this weekend. This was due to what the airport called “ongoing maintenance work” on its social media pages.
The water outage occurred across both domestic and international terminals between 6am and 11am on Saturday.
Middle East War latest: What you need to know
US President Donald Trump told news website The Times of Israel that ending the war would be a “mutual” decision taken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Washington will have the final say.
Fires ravage Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele settlements, leaving hundreds homeless
At least 160 informal structures were destroyed by separate fires in the Western Cape, leaving hundreds of people affected.
The devastating fires occurred at the Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele informal settlements on Saturday and early Sunday morning.
Rassie says no one out of Bok picture, Malherbe persuaded to play on after injury struggles
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus insisted that the door isn’t yet closed to any players. In addition, he added that many are still in the selection mix. This is despite being left out of the first Bok alignment camp of the season. The camp took place in Cape Town last week.
A number of Bok veterans were left out of the camp, including hooker Bongi Mbonambi, props Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane, and fullback Willie le Roux. Additionally, a player like Japan based Faf de Klerk, who is reportedly set to sign for the Cheetahs, hasn’t been in the mix for a while.
