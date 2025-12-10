OPINION: Rassie wearing green and gold until 2031 is a win for all of SA

The Springbok coach will oversee two more World Cup campaigns, in 2027 and 2031.

Having signed a new contract with SA Rugby that will see him in charge of the Springboks until the end of the 2031 World Cup, Rassie Erasmus will eventually end his career with the Boks after serving the national team – as coach or director of rugby – for 14 years.

That is of course, if he doesn’t stay on board beyond 2031 … because if he wins another World Cup in 2027 or four years later, why would everyone involved with the Boks not consider keeping him?

But, that’s something to ponder at another time.

Right now, the South African rugby-loving public, and SA Rugby themselves, should be pleased as punch that Erasmus is happy to stay in charge of the Boks until 2031. That’s some commitment and shows just how passionate Erasmus is to keep the Boks at the top of the game.

While there have been a few low points since Erasmus came on board in 2018, the highs have been spectacular, among them the two World Cup triumphs, and keeping Erasmus in the set-up means there will be further stability at Bok level for a sustained period, which is the cornerstone of success.

Stability

For whatever reason, before Erasmus came on bord, SA Rugby appointed coaches for a four-year World Cup cycle and that was it … if they lasted the four years. Jake White wasn’t even considered to continue after his victory in 2007. How very strange.

Of course, winning and having the backing of the whole country also brings stability and calm, but ultimately, it’s the coach who’s responsible for this and Erasmus has done wonders with the Bok team since taking charge.

The Boks are in a ridiculously good space, with Erasmus having grown the depth and skills of the team, thanks, too, to the smart people he’s employed, and SA Rugby must be over the moon with how things have turned out since 2018.

Their biggest and most important commercial product, the Boks, is flying, so it’s a no-brainer to keep backing it as it is. With Erasmus in green and gold, it’s a win for everyone – the Boks, SA Rugby, the country and the fans.